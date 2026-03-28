Trump’s Don Jr. Genetics Line at Miami Economic Event Speech Draws Major Criticism

President Donald Trump veered from a scheduled economic address on Friday to deliver a series of remarks at the Forum Investment Initiative (FII) summit, notably claiming his eldest son possesses “the greatest genes in history.”

Needless to say, this drew sharp criticism and sparked fresh health concerns.

The 79-year-old president, appearing at the Saudi-hosted conference in Miami, detoured from his prepared statements on global fiscal policy to praise Donald Trump Jr. while notably omitting his four other children: Eric, Barron, Ivanka, and Tiffany from the accolades.

Trump: He’s got the best genes of any human being I’ve ever known. He’s my son, Don Trump. He’s got the greatest genes in history. I’m a big believer in genes. pic.twitter.com/vRVKO56e39 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) March 27, 2026

“Now we have our great son. He’s got the best genes I think of any human being I’ve ever known. He’s my son, Don Trump. Don, he’s a great guy. And his fiancée, Bettina. Good, Bettina, good. Now my son’s got the greatest genes in history. I’m a big believer in genes,” Trump told the audience.

The president’s focus on his eldest son comes amid heightened public interest in the Trump family’s personal developments. During the speech, POTUS acknowledged his son’s fiancée, socialite Bettina Anderson, with whom Don Jr. became engaged in December following his split from Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Nonetheless, the omission of his other children triggered immediate reactions on social media, with critics highlighting the perceived slight toward the rest of the Trump family. The remarks also follow recent online speculation regarding the president’s health after footage surfaced appearing to show him in physical distress during a prior event.

One user commented that POTUS doesn’t understand “how genetics work,” while taking a dig at his parents. The user wrote, “Lol he doesn’t understand how genetics work. And his own genetics are broken due to his parents being inbred.”

Lol he doesn’t understand how genetics work. And his own genetics are broken due to his parents being inbred. — Jeadpool (@TheJeadpool) March 28, 2026

Another user wrote, “Lol, his other 4 kids are left out.🤣🤣🤣.”

One netizen commented, “Didn’t Trump’s father also have dementia, now Trump has it and I guess it may run in the family in that case.”

Furthermore, shifting abruptly to the conflict in Iran, the President demanded that the Strait of Hormuz, a global shipping chokepoint, be renamed in his honour.

Social media reactions were swift, with critics highlighting the president’s statements. However, the White House has not commented on the president’s health or the detour from his prepared speech.