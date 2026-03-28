Tragic Hampton Car Crash Turns Fatal for 1-Year-Old

A 1-year-old died after a crash involving a 14-year-old in Hampton early Monday. Family members of the 1-year-old boy, identified as Ma’Khai, confirmed that the 14-year-old driver is the child’s mother in a statement to WTKR News 3.

“I’ve been in his life since day one. This is the hardest,” said April Logan, the 1-year-old’s grandmother.

A toddler has died following a crash on Interstate 64 in Hampton Monday morning. Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 14-year-old girl, faces several charges including DUI. The child was not properly restrained during the crash. Full Story- https://t.co/4T4nAGOmYZ pic.twitter.com/7V0tkkwcdF — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) March 27, 2026

According to The Virginia Pilot, the crash occurred around 2:04 a.m., local time, on March 23, when a silver sedan driven by the 14-year-old veered off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, and then hit a lane barrier on the left side of the interstate, and struck the Jersey wall.

The images released by the police featured the severely damaged car, with its front end destroyed in the accident.

The 1-year-old, who was taken to the hospital following the DUI crash with major injuries, was not properly restrained and passed away on Thursday, March 26, from injuries sustained in the Hampton crash.

According to authorities, the 14-year-old, who was later identified as his mother, was not wearing a seatbelt and also suffered severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Additionally, she is also facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence, driving without a license, and a child restraint violation.

According to WAVY, authorities said additional charges may be pending. Further details about the incident have not yet been released.

WTKR News 3 also reported that the 1-year-old was just days away from turning 2 on April 4. His grandmother confirmed to the outlet that her 17-year-old son is Ma’Khai’s father, adding that while she is angry, she does not hate the 1-year-old’s mother. Family members were also unsure where Ma’Khai’s mother obtained the vehicle she was driving, the outlet added.

“The Lord, my spirit, won’t let me. My spirit won’t let me,” Logan said.

Meanwhile, Ma’Khai’s godfather, Donte Walls, shared a message to young people, stating, “Be more responsible. Stop trying to outgrow your age and just be your age. There’s nothing wrong with being a teenager. Stop thinking that you’re grown.”

Family members of the 1-year-old boy who died Thursday after a DUI crash in Hampton early Monday morning tell WTKR News 3 the 14-year-old driver is the child’s mother. https://t.co/rA9qzRgkug pic.twitter.com/lOm0qxnuOI — WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) March 28, 2026

Explaining potential consequences the 14-year-old could face, defense attorney Katherine Currin, who specializes in representing children in court, in a statement to WAVY, said that the 14-year-old would not get a jury trial unless tried as an adult.

As per the outlet, Virginia law mandates a trial within 21 days of arrest, or release the individual. Additionally, authorities can hold a child longer if they have probable cause.

“You’re really supposed to try these children within 21 days if they’re held in custody, and that is because of the extended trauma that it is to be away from their family while something this stressful is going on. That’s a really impactful thing to happen to a child,” Currin said.

She continued, “Whether they’re guilty or not, they’ve been involved in a situation where the police responded, and they got charged with a crime. So even if they’re innocent, they’ve been through a trauma.”

Further stating, “But in addition to that, going through something that difficult and then being removed entirely from your support system.”

The case remains under investigation.