Trump Invited These Rappers at His Bronx Rally Who Have Been Reportedly Charged in Felony Gang Case

After a rally in the Bronx organized to emphasize his support among Black and Hispanic voters, former President Donald J. Trump invited two hip-hop artists to the stage. However, the invited rap artists were previously accused of their involvement in gang murder influenced by their music per USA Today.

Trump enthusiastically brought several notable guests onstage: Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., former New York City Council Member Ruben Diaz, Sr., and Brooklyn rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow. While showcasing local support is a common political strategy, some of Trump's guests were particularly controversial.

Sheff G, whose real name is Michael Williams, is currently facing attempted murder charges from the Brooklyn district attorney as part of a significant gang crackdown. Sleepy Hallow, born Tegan Chambers, is facing conspiracy charges in the same gang case and previously served eight months for weapons possession.

Trump expressed his gratitude and then complimented Sheff G on his glittering jewel-encrusted grill. "I like those teeth. I want to find out where you did — I got to get my teeth like that. I want that to happen to me," Trump said while sharing the stage with the rappers.

While addressing the crowd Trump asked, "Does everybody know Sheff G? Where is Sheff G?" To which Sheffy replied by saying, "President Trump, my man." Continuing further he said, "One thing I want to say: They are always going to whisper your accomplishments and shout your failures. Trump is going to shout the wins for all of us." While Sleepy Hallow said, "Make America Great Again."

According to prosecutors, the rappers' gang has been implicated in around two dozen violent incidents, including a Brooklyn sidewalk shooting that wounded two bystanders. Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow are part of a group of Trump-supporting rappers, which also includes Chief Keef, Azealia Banks, and Kodak Black, whose four-year federal gun sentence was commuted by Trump per Rolling Stone.

Presidential candidates usually avoid associating with individuals accused of violent crimes. However, this joint appearance—highlighted on social media by both the Trump campaign and the hip-hop media community was part of a broader, ongoing effort by Trump to appeal directly to Black voters, especially Black men.

During his recent campaign stops in New York, including a visit to a Harlem bodega where a fatal stabbing occurred, Trump has adopted a tough stance on crime. In his Bronx speech, the former president described the city as being afflicted by "filthy encampments of drugged-out homeless people" and "lunatics pushing innocent bystanders onto the railroad tracks, killing them."

Trump is frequently in New York these days as he faces trial for 34 counts of falsifying business records.

While the payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels themselves were not illegal, prosecutors argue that they constituted an illegal contribution to Trump's 2016 campaign, as they were made to prevent the affair from influencing the election.