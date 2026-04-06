Trump Dismisses Backlash as Reporter Questions Him on Language Used in Controversial Post

Donald and Melania Trump, on the sidelines of the White House Easter Egg Roll, interacted with the press on Monday. One of the reporters confronted Trump over his latest controversial post threatening Iran.

Over the weekend, Donald Trump shared a Truth Social post filled with profane words as a threat against Iran’s opening of the Strait of Hormuz. “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it! Open the F——‘ Strait, you crazy b——- or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH!” it read.

Q: Why did you use such vulgar language in that Truth Social post? TRUMP: Only to make my point. I think you’ve heard it before. pic.twitter.com/B6mPPptQQb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2026

Referring to that post, a reporter asked Donald Trump on Monday, “Why did you use such vulgar language in that Truth Social post?” To which he responded, “Only to make my point. I think you’ve heard it before.”

Turns out, this wasn’t the sole media interaction that Trump had with the press on Monday that made its way to headlines. At the White House Easter Egg Roll, Trump asked a reporter stationed at the South Lawn, “Who are you with?”

When the reporter replied, “ABC, Sir,” Trump fired back, saying, “So bad. It’s such a bad network. Such a pathetic (sic), Is this your camera?” This isn’t the first time that Donald Trump has dismissed a reporter from the network.

TRUMP: Who are you with? Q: ABC, sir TRUMP: So bad. It’s such a bad network. Such a pathetic. Is this your camera? Q: I’m the pool pic.twitter.com/qbzwTC81c1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2026

Speaking of this year’s Easter Egg Roll, the festivities were eclipsed by several other moments. For starters, photos from the events started doing the rounds on the internet, which showcased discolouration and swelling on the back of Donald Trump’s right hand.

In addition to that, the White House Easter Egg Roll marked Donald Trump’s first-ever appearance after reports and rumours of his hospitalization circulated, which were denied by the White House.

Journalist Aaron Rupar had claimed that Trump was missing from the White House for nearly 72 hours, after which the White House issued a response stating, “He was commanding one of the most daring rescue operations in modern history — executed with the precise force and might only our Great American Military can deliver.”

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania, who was Donald Trump’s plus one at the event, was introduced by him to their little guests as a “movie star from Hollywood.” “She came here from Hollywood to be here. You know who she is? She’s a movie star from Hollywood to be here with mostly egg farmers,” Donald Trump said, talking about Melania. The First Lady starred in and co-produced an eponymous documentary earlier this year.

At the event, Donald Trump also scooped up the opportunity to take a swipe at former President Joe Biden. He signed autographs for the kids at the event and joked, “I could sign autographs for you guys, and then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay.”

President Trump then jokingly added, “Biden would use the Autopen… he was incapable of signing his name, so they’d follow him around with this big machine. You know what it was called? An Autopen! And he’d have the Autopen sign for him. He would take the paper, hand it to his guys, sign it with the Autopen, and hand it back. Not too good, right? I’m not going to do that.”