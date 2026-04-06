“Biden Would Use Autopen” — Trump Jokes While Signing Autographs for Kids at Easter Event

President Donald Trump and his First Lady, Melania Trump, welcomed thousands of people attending the White House Easter Egg Roll event on Easter Monday. At the start of the event, both Trump and Melania addressed the excited families while accompanied by the Easter Bunny.

Meanwhile, Trump couldn’t resist slamming former President Joe Biden, even on Easter Monday, when signing autographs for the kids, as he will never forget that Autopen. This was part of the many events held on Monday, including the popular White House Easter Egg Roll.

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In a video clip shared by Rapid Response 47 on X (formerly Twitter), Trump can be seen seated at a table, surrounded by children, all enjoying Easter and the colorful events held at the White House. Children handed the President their works of art for his approval and signature.

The President spoke to the children as he signed, saying, “I could sign autographs for you guys, and then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay.”

Following this, a parent urged a child by the name of Caroline to get Trump’s autograph, but it seemed she wasn’t interested, or is nervous, as the President said, “Caroline is the only one who doesn’t want my autograph. I would say Caroline has zero interest in my autograph.”

As he continued to sign autographs for the children, he could not resist taking a dig at Joe Biden, saying, “Biden would use the Autopen… he was incapable of signing his name, so they’d follow him around with this big machine. You know what it was called? AN AUTOPEN!”

“And he’d have the Autopen sign for him. He would take the paper, hand it to his guys, sign it with the Autopen, and hand it back,” adding, “Not too good, right? I’m not going to do that.”

.@POTUS: “I could sign autographs for you guys, and then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay.” “Biden would use the autopen… he was incapable of signing his name, so they’d follow him around with this big machine. You know what it was called? AN AUTOPEN!” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iH0g2E5T5B — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 6, 2026

Ever since assuming the office for his second term as the US President, he has made many allegations about Biden’s Autopen. He even implied that the device rendered some of his actions invalid. Meanwhile, many Presidents, including Trump, have utilized the technology along the way due to the sheer volume of official documents requiring a signature.

The Easter Egg Roll is an annual tradition held on Easter Monday and children from Washington, DC, have a chance to enjoy the day, while meeting the president and his first lady. This year, among the activities held on the South Lawn at the White House, there was a patriotic theme to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. This included the EGG-spedition, an educational US State and Territory matching game, held courtesy of the American Egg Board, which also sponsored the Hen to Home Activity, featuring cute live chicks.

Another patriotic activity was George the Star’s Journey, offered by America250, which gave guests an immersive opportunity to celebrate historic monuments in the US. For those with a love of books, the Reading Nook featured Senior Administrative Officials and Cabinet members reading stories to the children in the Rose Garden.

Other activities included a Be Best Military Card Writing Station, where kids could write and send messages of gratitude to American troops. Another was the Be Best Ring Toss, the Hen to Home Activity, and the AI-Creation Station, courtesy of Meta, and many more.