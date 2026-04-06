Trump’s Discolored Hand Draws Attention at White House Easter Event Amid Renewed Health Concerns

President Donald Trump’s noticeably discolored right hand attracted attention on Monday when he attended the White House Easter Egg Roll. This renewed scrutiny of a health issue that has come up multiple times during public events over the past year. Trump, 79, hosted the annual Easter event on April 6 alongside First Lady Melania Trump. It was his first public appearance after online rumors suggested he had been hospitalized, which the White House denied.

Photos and videos from the event showed discoloration and swelling on the back of his right hand as he greeted attendees and participated in activities on the South Lawn.

This appearance renewed interest as similar marks have been seen on Trump’s hands at various times during his second term. In January, when asked about a bruise on his hand, Trump said he hit it on a table and applied cream to it.

the back of Trump’s right hand was visibly discolored today during the White House Easter egg roll (Anna Moneymaker/Getty) pic.twitter.com/mVZ6NhuYQh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2026

Weeks later, Reuters reported that the President and his physician stated he takes 325 milligrams of aspirin daily for heart health. The White House mentioned that hand bruising was linked to frequent handshaking.

In July 2025, the White House provided more details about Trump’s medical condition after concerns arose about swelling in his lower legs and bruising on his hand. Officials said he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common and harmless condition in older adults.

They also noted that the bruising on his hand was likely due to minor soft-tissue irritation from frequent handshaking combined with aspirin use.

Medical experts quoted in reports on that diagnosis stated that chronic venous insufficiency affects blood flow in the legs and does not directly cause bruising on the hands. The White House’s explanation distinguished the two matters, linking the hand bruising to Trump’s aspirin use and regular physical contact at public events.

BREAKING: To all the people pretending that there is not speculation about Trump’s health, Trump has officially SKIPPED all THREE of his scheduled Easter masses he was scheduled to attend, as well as the Easter Egg Hunt. You all can pretend this is normal, but it’s not. And I… pic.twitter.com/VoSF8wOyuU — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 5, 2026

Questions about Trump’s health have continued as he has remained highly visible during a tense period marked by an ongoing conflict with Iran. Earlier this year, public focus also turned to bruising on his hand, a rash on his neck, and White House comments that he was receiving preventive skin treatment.

The administration has consistently maintained that the President is in good health, with his physician previously describing him as fit to serve. Monday’s Easter Egg Roll followed a weekend of speculation about Trump’s whereabouts after his public schedule became less active.

The White House stated there had been no hospitalization and that the president had been working throughout the holiday weekend. At the event, he appeared outdoors with Melania, spoke briefly, and took part in the festivities with children and military families.

Despite this, the state of his hand quickly became one of the most talked-about aspects of the event. Neither the president nor the White House provided a new medical explanation on Monday regarding the discoloration observed during the Easter appearance.

Based on past statements from the administration, the latest public explanation remains that the recurring bruising on Trump’s hand is related to handshaking and aspirin use, not a newly revealed illness.