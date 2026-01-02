Trump Admits Ignoring Doctors’ Advice on Aspirin Dosage in New Interview

President Donald Trump admitted in a recent interview that he takes a higher daily dose of aspirin than his doctors recommend, and he has no plans to change this habit.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, the 79-year-old president said he has been taking the medication for years. He continues to do so because he is “a little superstitious,” even though he acknowledges that it can cause visible bruising.

Trump explained his reasoning clearly. “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” he told the Journal. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?” He also recognized the doctors’ concerns, saying, “I’m a little superstitious,” which is why he has rejected suggestions to lower his dose.

According to Reuters, Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, informed the Journal that Trump takes 325 milligrams of aspirin daily for heart health. This full-strength dose is higher than the low-dose regimen, often 81 milligrams, that is commonly recommended for preventive care.

Reuters noted that daily aspirin use can lower the risk of heart attack or stroke for some individuals, while medical advice varies based on age and personal risk factors, with lower doses generally used.

The disclosure about aspirin quickly led to more questions about Trump’s health. These questions have grown over the past few months as photos of bruises on his hands circulated and reports emerged about the imaging he underwent at Walter Reed. In the interview, Trump addressed that situation, clarifying that what he previously called an MRI was actually a CT scan. Barbabella stated the scan aimed to rule out cardiovascular issues and showed no abnormalities.

Trump last night had the complexion of a Thanksgiving turkey that was left in the oven too long and bandages were again visible on the back of his right hand (photos via Getty and by Aaron Schwartz and Paul Morigi) pic.twitter.com/EsMXx5j2xL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 7, 2025

Trump described the imaging as a preventive measure linked to his age while also responding to speculation about swelling and circulation issues, including a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in older adults. Trump has repeatedly claimed his health is “perfect,” even though his aspirin use contributes to bruising, which has become a frequent visual detail in his public appearances.

For many Americans, this moment feels distinctly like Trump, a president who values instinct and often scoffs at advice, even when it goes against standard medical instructions. While he acknowledged that doctors would prefer he take a lower dose, he indicated he is not interested in changing something he has found effective for 25 years.

The White House has provided additional explanations for the bruising, including frequent handshaking. However, the president’s own comments and his doctor’s confirmation of his daily aspirin use have kept the topic alive.

At 79, Trump is one of the oldest presidents to serve, and his comments about Biden’s fitness has comeback to haunt him in more ways than one as many question his ability to lead at an advanced age.

Many MAGA supporters have questioned whether Trump has the same charisma and energy he showed in his first term. Last month a man pardoned by Trump, Owen Shroyer, described the president as ‘stuttering’ and concluded that his “swagger” is lost.