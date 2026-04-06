Trump Gets Photographed With Band-Aids After Long Absence From Public Eye — Health Rumors Are Soaring

Donald Trump was recently spotted with Band-Aids on his fingers as rumors about his health spread widely online. The 79-year-old made his last public appearance on Wednesday, triggering speculation that he had been hospitalized. The White House has since pushed back against social media claims about his condition.

Trump skipped Easter Sunday events but was later seen at his National Golf Club in Virginia. Photo evidence of his presence at the club would typically suffice to signal his “excellent health,” but Band-Aids were visible on his hand.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung says Trump was “working non-stop in the White House and Oval Office over Easter Weekend”. Meanwhile, Trump is photographed on Sunday sneaking into the White House after golfing in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/154brqCqkv — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 6, 2026

Meaghan Marie, a self-described influencer, also posted a photo with Trump, captioning it, “Happy Easter @POTUS, so grateful for you!” In the image, the president was smiling and giving a thumbs-up with his right hand, where Band-Aids were visible on his thumb and index finger, prompting further online speculation about his health.

He also appeared to have concealer on his hand, possibly covering a bruise reportedly caused by frequent handshaking. In another photo from Sunday, he appeared slightly hunched in posture.

Trump at his Virginia golf club today. These trips add up costing taxpayers millions of dollars. pic.twitter.com/VIUqhJryWr — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 5, 2026

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously said the president’s frequent handshaking can lead to minor bruising. Some observers have also suggested that medications affecting blood thinning could contribute, though no official details have been confirmed.

Last July, the 79-year-old was also seen wearing Band-Aids on his fingers during a golfing trip to Scotland, which may help explain their recent reappearance. He may use them to prevent blisters or irritation while golfing.

BREAKING: To all the people pretending that there is not speculation about Trump’s health, Trump has officially SKIPPED all THREE of his scheduled Easter masses he was scheduled to attend, as well as the Easter Egg Hunt. You all can pretend this is normal, but it#39;s not. And I… pic.twitter.com/VoSF8wOyuU — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 5, 2026

Despite these explanations, the president’s health has long been the subject of public scrutiny. The White House has disclosed his diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, while critics have raised questions about his fitness, citing public appearances and his age.

His regular health checkups and preventive measures have fueled continued speculation about his overall condition. Trump, however, has repeatedly said he is in good health, while the White House has defended his recent absence from public events.