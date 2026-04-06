Politics

Trump Gets Photographed With Band-Aids After Long Absence From Public Eye — Health Rumors Are Soaring

Published on: April 6, 2026 at 9:19 AM ET

Apart from concealer on the bruised hand, he had Band-Aids on his fingers.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Trump seen with Band-Aids on fingers amidst health concerns
An influencer shared photos of Trump revealing Band-Aids as he signals thumbs up. (Image credit: rawpixel/ U.S. Gov Works)

 Donald Trump was recently spotted with Band-Aids on his fingers as rumors about his health spread widely online. The 79-year-old made his last public appearance on Wednesday, triggering speculation that he had been hospitalized. The White House has since pushed back against social media claims about his condition.

Trump skipped Easter Sunday events but was later seen at his National Golf Club in Virginia. Photo evidence of his presence at the club would typically suffice to signal his “excellent health,” but Band-Aids were visible on his hand.

Meaghan Marie, a self-described influencer, also posted a photo with Trump, captioning it, “Happy Easter @POTUS, so grateful for you!” In the image, the president was smiling and giving a thumbs-up with his right hand, where Band-Aids were visible on his thumb and index finger, prompting further online speculation about his health.

He also appeared to have concealer on his hand, possibly covering a bruise reportedly caused by frequent handshaking. In another photo from Sunday, he appeared slightly hunched in posture.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously said the president’s frequent handshaking can lead to minor bruising. Some observers have also suggested that medications affecting blood thinning could contribute, though no official details have been confirmed.

Last July, the 79-year-old was also seen wearing Band-Aids on his fingers during a golfing trip to Scotland, which may help explain their recent reappearance. He may use them to prevent blisters or irritation while golfing.

Despite these explanations, the president’s health has long been the subject of public scrutiny. The White House has disclosed his diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, while critics have raised questions about his fitness, citing public appearances and his age.

His regular health checkups and preventive measures have fueled continued speculation about his overall condition. Trump, however, has repeatedly said he is in good health, while the White House has defended his recent absence from public events.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *