Trump Missing for 72 Hours? White House Fires Back at Rumors

Fresh rumors about Donald Trump’s health claimed he had been hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The speculation emerged after his extended absence from public view, prompting critics to question the 79-year-old’s condition.

Trump was last seen delivering a prime-time speech on Wednesday and did not appear publicly on Easter Sunday. As speculation intensified, the White House responded to posts on X in an apparent effort to contain the rumors.

Journalist Aaron Rupar wrote,

“Seventy-two hours and counting, despite the fact [Trump] hasn’t left Washington, D.C.”

Another user amplified the claim on X, writing:

SO! It’s been 72 hours and Donald Trump has not been seen publicly since his prime-time speech from Wednesday. So far, he hasn’t left Washington DC, and by the looks of it something is going on at the White House!!!!! We need more proof of life.#WhereisTrump pic.twitter.com/Sl8O75iubL — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) April 5, 2026

The White House responded sharply, stating, “No, you’re just a sick freak, Aaron.” The response also highlighted what it described as a successful rescue operation involving a U.S. service member in Iran. It added, “He was commanding one of the most daring rescue operations in modern history — executed with the precise force and might only our Great American Military can deliver.”

However, Rupar pushed back, writing, “Actually, yes. My post was and remains entirely factual.” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also defended Trump on Sunday, sharing a post from Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer.

🚨JUST IN: Steven Cheung, who is Donald Trump’s spokesman, denies rumors that Trump was taken to Walter Reed hospital: “On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office,” Cheung wrote on Twitter pic.twitter.com/2ChTYZskh6 — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) April 4, 2026

Leavitt wrote, “While Trump, Hegseth, and the entire military were working, this is what the left was doing — fantasizing that Trump was in the hospital. Never forget how deranged and hateful the opposition to Trump truly is.”

Trump has not made a formal public appearance; however, he was photographed returning from a presidential motorcade tour in Washington, D.C. He appeared “visibly hunched” and was wearing a casual golf outfit. His absence from Easter church services also drew attention.

BREAKING: To all the people pretending that there is not speculation about Trump’s health, Trump has officially SKIPPED all THREE of his scheduled Easter masses he was scheduled to attend, as well as the Easter Egg Hunt. You all can pretend this is normal, but it’s not. And I… pic.twitter.com/VoSF8wOyuU — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 5, 2026

Rumors about Trump’s health have circulated frequently in recent months, often resurfacing during periods when he is out of public view. Speculation has ranged from claims about swollen ankles to bruised hands, though Trump has repeatedly said he is in good health and even feels better than he did decades ago.

The White House’s Rapid Response 47 account on X also dismissed the claims, posting, “Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to the press.”

Meanwhile, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said, “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.”