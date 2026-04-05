White House Issues Update Amid Dramatic Trump Hospitalization Claims

Officials recently dismissed rumors that President Donald Trump had been hospitalized, after online speculation suggested he had been rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a medical emergency on Saturday, April 4, without providing a reason.

Following this, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung wrote on his X account, claiming Trump “has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office.”

“There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him,” Cheung wrote on X.

There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him. — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 4, 2026

The White House also dismissed the rumors, writing on its Rapid Response 47 account:

“Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to the press. (They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to the press),” The post read on X, reacting to a post by CBS News White House correspondent Emma Nicholson, who wrote, “A Marine sentry is standing at the door of the West Wing as of 1:50 p.m., indicating the president is working inside.”

​The speculation was fueled by several factors, including a video from 2024 showing the president leaving the hospital after the motorcade incident linked to the Butler assassination attempt.

🚨 FAKE NEWS ALERT: Leftists are DESPERATELY spreading propaganda that President Trump is HOSPITALIZED It’s a TOTAL LIE They’re even using a video of DJT being released from the hospital in 2024 after being SHOT IN BUTLER to push their claim DON’T BELIEVE THEIR BS. President… pic.twitter.com/jKM9NLs0CG — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 4, 2026

Additionally, the president’s schedule for April 4 was listed only as “executive time,” and the White House later called a “lid,” a term used by press secretaries, to indicate that there would be no news coming out of the White House that day, as per the Political Dictionary.

The POTUS, meanwhile, has remained active on Truth Social, regularly posting updates.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out — 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote on Saturday morning.

“If you import The Third World, you become The Third World!’ – AND THAT’S NOT GOING TO HAPPEN TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AS LONG AS I AM PRESIDENT. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote on another Truth Social post.

The recent rumours come amid persistent scrutiny over the President’s health, as he is among the oldest US presidents to serve in office, at age 79.

He has been frequently called out for appearing to fall asleep during public meetings and has been spotted with swollen ankles and bruised hands.

In 2025, the White House said the president’s health was “perfect” after he underwent advanced diagnostic imaging, including an MRI and CT scans.