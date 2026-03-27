Donald Trump’s 24-Hour Absence Sparks Wild Theories After He Is Seen With New Bruises

Internet sleuths have latched onto a new conspiracy theory surrounding President Donald Trump. They believe that on the 24th of every month, he disappears for 24 hours. Recently, he was spotted with two fresh bruises after the disappearance, sparking speculation online.

At the 11th Cabinet Meeting held on Thursday, March 26, 2026, Trump was spotted with bruises on both his hands. According to reports by the Irish Star, internet sleuths have connected these bruises to his sudden disappearance on the 24th of every month.

A new photo has dropped of Trump’s bruised hand at his cabinet meeting this morning pic.twitter.com/wCKCnVaiQl — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 26, 2026

One user on X prompted a discussion about his reportedly empty schedule on the 24th. Netizens listed several possible theories, from health to just having a day of rest. Many theories were circulating on other social media platforms, like Reddit and Instagram.

One netizen speculated, saying, “His infusion is on the 24th of every month.” Another suggested, “Dialysis?” A third one wondered, “He’s getting infusions… for something.”

An alleged health expert suggested that Trump was no longer getting IV transfusions. The user on X shared a screenshot of a Google search result strongly hinting at “tissue death” in his hands.

Trump’s hand is extremely discolored today — as bad as I’ve ever seen it (Saul Loeb/Getty) pic.twitter.com/xyRIyswide — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2026

The netizen pointed out, “The veins are not straight enough to have decent flow for medicine.” They added, “I think his hands are just not healing, and the tissues are dying.” Another one had a similar theory but observed that instead of makeup patches being spotted monthly, Trump was allegedly seen with them regularly.

While many shared their concerns for Trump’s health, critics mocked the makeup team. They believed his team didn’t do a very good job at covering up the bruises well. A user said, “They can’t even match his skin color. They need a consultation at Sephora.”

One more mentioned, “Dude really needs to watch a few makeup tutorials…” Another recommended, “Whoever is doing his makeup—he needs cool neutral, not golden neutral, lol.” Similarly, a third one asked, “Could they not find a better match for the makeup? Looks green.”

Trump sporting two bruises after retreating from the public eye for 24 hours – a pattern the public has noticed around the same time every month.https://t.co/XiVmpd1zRA pic.twitter.com/xcuaEsYNHM — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) March 27, 2026

The conspiracy theories and speculations about these fresh bruises at the 11th Cabinet meeting and makeup tutorial suggestions continue to spread like wildfire. The White House has not responded to his alleged mysterious disappearance on the 24th of every month.

Both Trump and his administration also continue to maintain their stance on his good health. Despite their claims of his well-being, the internet has remained rather unconvinced. Apart from the bruises, there have been other observations hinting at poor health.

President Trump appeared visibly overworked, at one point looked like he was about to take a quick nap during the cabinet meeting. pic.twitter.com/YbVQXV6Mld — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 2, 2025

For instance, Trump’s lack of sleep has been brought up several times since his second presidency. Eagle-eyed netizens and critics have often shared clips of Trump closing his eyes during meetings or press conferences. Albeit even for a few seconds.

However, given his hectic schedule and presidential duties, it’s likely that he’s just taking a few moments to rest his eyes. But, as mentioned earlier, he continues to deny anything being wrong health-wise. Whether the White House will comment on these growing rumors remains to be seen.