Trump Caught Nodding Off as Alarming Lack of Sleep Comes to Light

House Speaker Mike Johnson highlighted Donald Trump‘s minimal sleep schedule, which seems more concerning, amid tensions circling his health. Johnson, in a recent interview with Fox Business, alongside host Stewart Varney of Varney and Company, dived into their respective work routines. Varney asked, “Do you work 18 hours a day?”

“More more. And I have to, because President Trump works 21 hours a day,” Johnson responded. And according to reports, the claims of Mike Johnson state that the president works 21 out of 24 hours further reflecting that Donald Trump might be getting around three hours of sleep per day, only. Not to mention that there have been multiple televised instances when Trump seemingly nodded off during meetings, irrespective of who is the meeting was with, be it his Cabinet or foreign dignitaries.

What’s ironic is that, during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump, who frequently jests at his predecessor Joe Biden by dubbing him “Sleepy Joe,” seemed a bit drowsy himself. His eyes appeared to be fluttering shut, and he also leaned forward on frequent intervals, and seemed to be on the verge of falling asleep at the Cabinet table. And on some occasions, he was also spotted resting on his hand with his eyes closed.

Another example came on Thursday, when Trump mediated a televised peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda where he seemingly dozed off again, fueling the long-lasting speculations on his health. Trump received the Presidents of both the African nations, including Felix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame, respectively, alongside several officials from other African countries who made the journey to the country’s capital to observe the signing ceremony.

A user on social media, who identifies as a Democrat, posted a clip of the Republican President on the X platform, saying, “Trump just fell asleep again. This keeps happening. He’s obviously not okay, and anyone who believes he’s healthy is lying to themselves. We’re screwed.” The footage features Donald Trump clearly shutting his eyes for extended moments while a dignitary delivers remarks.

And this drowsy series went on as another episode came by during a turbulent Nov 6 press conference, where a White House visitor fainted behind Trump as the President announced the reduced prices for weight loss medications in the US. Not to mention that Donald Trump is all set to break the record of being the oldest president by the conclusion of his term; however has already come through several questions, which significantly concern his health, which initially commenced since people spotted peculiar recurring marks on the back of his hand.