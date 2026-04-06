MTG Calls Trump ‘Not Christian’ Over His Easter Conduct

On Easter Sunday, Donald Trump made a profanity-laced threat to bomb Iranian power plants, took a ride around Washington, D.C., and went to his golf club. Reportedly, he did not attend church. This drew criticism from one of his former strongest defenders, Marjorie Taylor Greene. MTG is a self-declared Christian nationalist, but after taking a look at his holiday behavior, she decided she’d seen enough.

“Our President is not a Christian,” she posted on X.

Trump started the holiest day on the Christian calendar by posting on Truth Social:

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran… Open the [profanity] Strait, you [profanity] or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The 79-year-old non-denominational Christian then skipped Easter service. Instead, he toured D.C. in a presidential motorcade, which included a loop around Memorial Circle, where he plans to erect an arch honoring himself.

Disgusting and unhinged Easter message from Donald Trump. Something is really wrong with this guy. Thank you for your attention to this matter. pic.twitter.com/vieCYW60JK — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 5, 2026

MTG resigned from Congress in January after a falling-out with Trump. She also criticized what she described as a contradiction of threatening civilian buildings while claiming to “free” the Iranian people. She reminded Christians that Jesus loved and forgave even his enemies, and that everyone in the administration who calls themselves a believer should “beg forgiveness from God.”

She also added about the president:

“I know all of you and him, and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit.”

MTG wasn’t alone as Democrats also raised the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment. Senator Chris Murphy posted that if he were in Trump’s cabinet, he’d be spending Easter on the phone with constitutional lawyers. Representative Melanie Stansbury said, “The emperor has no clothes.” Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci called for the president’s removal.

Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said the post “should really force the VP and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.” This amendment was thus trending on X by Sunday afternoon.

Trump, who MAGA pastors claim was sent by God, is skipping church on Easter today according to his official White House schedule pic.twitter.com/3Eg9U7LXwS — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 5, 2026

Greene once described Trump’s presidency as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to defeat a “global cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles.” But she has been drifting away since last year by openly criticizing tariffs, Israel policy, healthcare subsidies, and foreign intervention. As a result, she was called “Marjorie Traitor Greene” and reportedly sent an “unspeakable” text.

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Some experts have said the posts could raise questions under international law. Trump has also previously speculated publicly about whether he will go to heaven.