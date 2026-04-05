MTG Says Trump Has ‘Gone Insane’ and Urges Team to Stop ‘Madness’

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Sunday that President Donald Trump had “gone insane.”

She urged members of his administration to “intervene in Trump’s madness” after he posted a profanity-laden Easter message threatening new strikes on Iran. Greene, who used to be one of Trump’s most visible supporters in Congress, called the president’s post “evil” and suggested that officials around him should take action.

Trump’s message, shared on Truth Social on April 5, warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern or face attacks on infrastructure like power plants and bridges. Reuters reported that Trump’s post included expletives and ended with the phrase “Praise be to Allah.”

This drew criticism from political figures and religious voices as fighting related to the U.S.-Iran conflict continued to disrupt global energy markets.

Greene followed up with a lengthy post on X, writing: “Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God,” Greene wrote. She urged them to stop “worshipping the President” and to “intervene in Trump’s madness.” She added, “I know all of you and him, and he has gone insane. All of you are complicit.”

on CNN, former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien excuses Trump’s batshit Easter morning post: “This is the first war fought in this age of social media with this president. I think he does things very differently.” (note that Scott Jennings jumps in moments later to mock Iran… pic.twitter.com/UheZPkEIKf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2026

Greene also argued that the United States and Israel had started an “unprovoked war against Iran.” She said Christians in the administration should be “pursuing peace” instead of supporting escalations that were “hurting people.”

Her comments represented a further public break with Trump following a political split that intensified late last year. Greene’s resignation, which she announced in November, took effect in January 2026. Prior to her abrupt retirement, she went from being a MAGA loyalist to a critic after the pair fell out over the Epstein Files.

Trump’s Easter post appeared amidst rising tensions in the conflict. Reuters noted that Iran has kept the Strait of Hormuz mostly closed since the war expanded more than a month ago, disrupting oil flows and increasing pressure on gasoline prices. Trump stated that the United States would strike Iranian infrastructure if the passage wasn’t reopened, while also mentioning that Iran remained in negotiations.

The New York Times’s David Sanger sanewashes Trump’s impeachable insane Easter threat against Iran as “unusually vivid” pic.twitter.com/nAqEQ0gEEU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2026

The backlash wasn’t limited to Greene, as other politicians, including Democrats and anti-Trump conservatives, also condemned the president’s language and questioned his judgment after the Easter message.

The Guardian reported that some critics labeled Trump’s threat as reckless and dangerous, while others asserted that threatening civilian infrastructure crossed both a legal and moral line.

Greene’s comments were particularly noteworthy because of who made them. For years, she had been one of Trump’s most vocal defenders on Capitol Hill and in conservative media. Her decision to call him insane and to urge his own staff to stop him just shows how far their relationship had soured, as well as how the Iran conflict is deepening divisions within Trump’s political base.

The ongoing MAGA civil war has created division in a group that was fiercely loyal to the president. With rising prices and an ongoing war, it is yet to be seen how the midterms voting plays out for the president who campaigned on an anti-war and America First economy.