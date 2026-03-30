Marjorie Taylor Greene Predicts Midterm Losses for Trump Over War and Epstein

Marjorie Taylor Greene said President Donald Trump and Republicans are facing a midterm “slaughter.” She believes the conflict with Iran and the administration’s management of the Jeffrey Epstein files might hurt the GOP with voters in November.

Greene, a former congresswoman from Georgia and once one of Trump’s closest supporters, wrote on social media that “Trump and Republicans are going to get slaughtered in the midterms because of the war in Iran and the Epstein files cover-up instead of a strong domestic agenda that helped Americans afford life,” as reported by Yahoo News Canada and other outlets.

This latest criticism adds to a long-standing rift with Trump. Greene has turned from being one of his biggest backers to a public critic. She resigned from Congress in January after a bitter split with the President. Greene has repeatedly accused the administration of straying from the “America First” message that fueled Trump’s rise.

Earlier this month, Greene had already warned that Trump’s approach to Iran could hurt Republicans in the upcoming elections.

Megyn is right.

We campaigned and promised no more foreign wars and no more regime change.

Trump and Republicans are going to get slaughtered in the midterms bc of war in Iran and the Epstein files cover up instead of a strong domestic agenda that helped Americans afford life. https://t.co/C6HW16MFCH — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 28, 2026

In a March 4 post highlighted by Time, she said the administration had “betrayed” its promises of “No More Foreign Wars/No More Regime Change.” She also pointed to high Democratic turnout in the Texas primary as a sign of trouble ahead. “Whatever Trump’s new twisted perversion of MAGA is will LOSE in the midterms,” she wrote.

She linked the party’s political risk to frustration over the Epstein files as well. In another social media post cited by Time, Greene criticized MAGA influencers who downplayed the seriousness of the case. She added, “Good luck trying to get women to vote for Republicans in the midterms, you insensitive clowns. The Republican Party already has a woman voting problem.”

The White House dismissed Greene’s criticism. White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Newsweek in February that Trump remains “the clear leader of the Republican Party” and called Greene “a former congresswoman, traitor, and a quitter.” In another reply reported by The Independent, Ingle said the administration does not “have time for quitters.”

Greene’s argument arises as national polling indicates political risk for Trump over Iran, even though many Republicans still support military action. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published on March 24 found Trump’s approval rating at 36%, with the decline partly due to voter anger over the war and rising fuel prices.

Fox News poll shows 42% of voters support the ongoing war in Iran. Heavy partisan split between left and right with 28% of independents in support. pic.twitter.com/UQ0FyVHFab — Preston Stewart (@prestonstew_) March 28, 2026

Another Reuters/Ipsos poll published earlier this month showed that only 27% of Americans approved of the strikes on Iran, while 43% disapproved. An AP-NORC poll released last week found that 59% of Americans believe U.S. military action against Iran has gone too far.

There are also signs that Democrats are gaining momentum in early 2026 contests. The Texas Tribune reported that Democratic primary turnout in Texas surpassed Republican turnout for the first time since 2020. Reuters reported in February that a Democratic candidate flipped a Texas state Senate seat, a result Republicans saw as a warning sign before the midterms.

Greene’s comments do not reflect the views of much of Trump’s base. Reuters reported from CPAC last week that Republicans at the conference largely supported the president and his Iran policy. Still, Greene’s warning showed that the party’s internal struggle over war, loyalty, and transparency continues to unfold publicly as the midterm campaign develops.