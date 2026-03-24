“I Was Called a Traitor” — Marjorie Taylor Greene Fires Back at Trump After Epstein Files Fallout

Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Donald Trump’s allies and a key part of the MAGA movement, reportedly broke with his circle. She is said to have had a fallout with Trump over differing views on foreign policy and the Epstein files. Instead of moving on, Greene has openly criticized the president’s policies and maintained close ties with media outlets he dislikes.

Just before the split, Greene had been a vocal critic of Trump, citing his focus on foreign policy over domestic issues. According to insiders, the president grew tired of Greene pushing to release the Jeffrey Epstein files. Notably, Epstein had social ties with Donald Trump, although the president has said the two had a falling out a long time ago.

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Donald Trump: “I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for… six years for.” “He called me a traitor for standing with [victims of Jeffrey Epstein].” “Let me tell you what a traitor is. A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and… pic.twitter.com/KE3F56vqPb — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) March 23, 2026

​In a conversation with the press in November 2025, Marjorie Taylor Greene looked back at her close association with Trump and where it all went wrong. She had spoken with the victims of the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein personally as the House geared up to release the documents related to his crimes. She said, “I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for five, no, actually, six years for.”

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She reminisced that even after giving him all of her support, he turned his back on her. However, she takes pride in the fact that she managed to win her first election without his endorsement.

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The former Georgia Rep. said, “I gave him my loyalty for free. I won my first election without his endorsement, beating eight men in a primary, and I have never owed him anything. But I fought for him for the policies and for America First. And He called me a traitor for standing with these women (victims of Jeffrey Epstein) and refusing to take my name off the discharge petition.”

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​Marjorie Taylor Greene then took a direct jab at Trump, saying, “Let me tell you what a traitor is. A traitor is an American who serves foreign countries and themselves. A patriot is an American who serves the United States of America and Americans like the women standing behind me.”

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She added, “I wanna tell you this only became possible today because the American people, whom we serve as representatives here in Congress, demanded that this vote happen. They put more pressure on every single elected politician in this city than has ever been put on them. And today you are going to see probably a unanimous vote in the House to release the Epstein files.”

Greene received praise from the victim’s lawyers for taking a stand. Journalist Molly Jong Fast opined, “You could see that these victims feel very connected with Marjorie Taylor Greene.”