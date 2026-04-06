Trump Introduces Melania to Kids at Easter Egg Roll as “Movie Star from Hollywood”

President Donald Trump addressed the crowd on the South Lawn for the annual Easter event, but the White House Easter Egg Roll got off to a bumpy start for Melania Trump after her husband handed the mic to her. Things got decidedly better after her short speech, and the couple started interacting with the kids for the celebration.

The Irish Star reports that this year, the Easter Egg Roll drew thousands of families who wanted to spend it at the White House. Attention shifted when the President invited the First Lady to speak. Melania seemed to struggle to adjust the microphone’s height before giving up and continuing with her speech.

“Happy Easter Monday,” she said, before adding, “I hope you enjoy this beautiful day… We are celebrating a very special Easter Egg Roll this year because it’s the 250th birthday of this beautiful nation.” Before handing the mic back to her husband, she ended her remarks by saying, “Enjoy it, and I hope you have a wonderful day.”

🚨 LMAO! Kid yells at President Trump: “Who IS that?!” referring to Melania Trump 47 responds: “She’s a MOVIE star! She came here from HOLLYWOOD.” 😂❤️pic.twitter.com/iceTPsLxho — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 6, 2026

After being welcomed by the President and his wife, the crowd was free to enjoy the day’s festivities. These included over 40,000 eggs (in patriotic red, white, and blue no less) as well as children’s games. It’s at one of the children’s events where President Trump was given the chance to once again place the spotlight on Melania.

While sitting at a table surrounded by kids showing off their drawings, one kid suddenly seemed to notice Melania standing next to him. In a now widely shared clip, the child repeatedly asked, “Who is that?” while pointing at the First Lady. Melania smiled and responded, “Who is that? I don’t know,” prompting the President to jump in.

“That’s a movie star,” Trump said. “She came here from Hollywood to be here. He then repeated his answer addressing all the children and again said, “You know who she is? She’s a movie star from Hollywood to be here with mostly egg farmers.” He was referring to the documentary Melania which was supported by MAGA, and starred his wife.

The child didn’t disappoint and his answer came swiftly and dramatically. “Oh my God!” And then in typical kid fashion, he followed it with, “What is your favorite color?” Still smiling, Melania indulged the boy’s priorities and replied, “Gold.”

Seen at the White House Easter Egg Roll: “Donald Trump, you’re the best President!” 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/JOfYTGa6Tg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 6, 2026

Trump also couldn’t resist talking about two of his favorite topics to the kids: His predecessor and how to make money. While the kids handed him their drawings to autograph, the President remarked, “I could sign autographs for you guys, and then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay.”

He continued, “Biden would use the Autopen… he was incapable of signing his name, so they’d follow him around with this big machine. You know what it was called? AN AUTOPEN!”

Wanting to give them a fuller picture of Biden and the autopen, the president added, “And he’d have the Autopen sign for him. He would take the paper, hand it to his guys, sign it with the Autopen, and hand it back,” adding, “Not too good, right? I’m not going to do that.” Especially since all eyes were on Trump’s discolored hands at the Easter event of the year.