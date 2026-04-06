Melania Trump Breaks Silence on Iran War at White House Easter Egg Roll

First Lady Melania Trump spoke about the war in Iran during the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday. She told reporters that the conflict aims to create a safer future for children living in war zones.

When asked what message she would share with affected children, Melania Trump said, “All of this is happening for their future. So they will be safe in the years to come.” However, the First Lady did not address the reports of children being killed in the conflict.

Her comments were a rare direct statement on the war, now in its third month and attracting attention in Washington and beyond. As seen in the video below, the exchange happened during the annual Easter event on the White House South Lawn, where she joined President Donald Trump and participated in traditional activities with children and military families.

JUST IN: First Lady Melania Trump and the President vow to keep fighting for the future of children in Iran: “We’re fighting for children that are now in a war zone. We’re keeping them as safe as we can possibly keep them. But we’re fighting for their parents, their… pic.twitter.com/8GtvYQytqK — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 6, 2026

President Trump also discussed the war during the event. He said that the United States is working to keep people “as safe as we can keep them,” while mentioning ongoing military operations and diplomatic efforts related to the conflict.

The Easter Egg Roll, a tradition that dates back to the 19th century, drew thousands of attendees this year. Melania Trump read to children during the event and helped oversee activities as part of her role as First Lady. She often focuses on youth issues and well-being.

Her comments follow earlier appearances where she talked about the impact of conflict on children. In March, at a United Nations Security Council meeting, Melania Trump said, “I hope soon peace will be yours,” while addressing children affected by violence worldwide.

The war in Iran started in late February and has escalated with ongoing airstrikes, naval tensions, and diplomatic efforts involving multiple countries. U.S. officials have stated that the military campaign aims to limit Iran’s capabilities and pressure Tehran into negotiations over its nuclear program and regional activities.

At the same time, the conflict has sparked debate in Washington about its costs, strategy, and duration. Lawmakers from both parties have sought more clarity from the administration as military operations continue and additional funding requests go through Congress.

Monica Crowley on Melania Trump: “Our spectacular First Lady is really bringing the world together to focus on digital literacy, artificial intelligence and education, and online safety and protection for children. It was a huge success and I’m so proud of her.” pic.twitter.com/P8q3dA3DG7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 28, 2026

Melania Trump has generally kept a limited public role compared to past First Ladies. She focuses much of her work on children’s issues through initiatives such as her Be Best campaign, which promotes youth well-being and online safety.

Her appearance on Monday placed her alongside the president during one of the administration’s most visible public events since the conflict began. While her remarks were brief, they contributed to the administration’s message that the military campaign relates to long-term security goals.

As First Lady, Melania made children’s issues her priority, promoting children’s welfare and making visits to many children’s hospitals around the world.

The White House has not said whether the First Lady will take on a more active public role in discussing the war. However, her comments at the Easter event clearly linked the conflict to future stability for children affected by the fighting. Critics will certainly point out her lack of acknowledgement of the reported hundreds of children already killed in Iran from US-Israeli airstrikes.