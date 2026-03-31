Trump Blames Karoline Leavitt for Claims of Negative Press — “Should We Keep Her?”

Donald Trump’s relationship with the media is nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. On some days, he accuses networks and publications of “fake news.” On other occasions, he dismisses reporters. This time, he talked about bad publicity as a collective and briefly joked, blaming White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

During the press briefing, the President claimed that he “got 93% bad publicity.” He name-checked a few publications and claimed, “The papers that are being dishonest, the papers generally, people don’t believe the media.”

During the course of the press briefing session, Trump pivoted the blame to Leavitt, saying, “Maybe Karoline is doing a poor job.” Addressing the largely negative media coverage, Trump said, “And to finish, I got 93% bad publicity. Some people say 97, but between 93 and 97. A person who gets 97% of bad stories — maybe Karoline is doing a poor job, I don’t know — she’s my representative — you’re doing a terrible job. Should we keep her?”

Trump took a U-turn from his stance instantly, adding, “I think we’ll keep her.” He went on to accuse networks of fake news, adding, “But I get 93% to 97% bad press, fake press, all fake. I won in a landslide. When you get 93% to 97% bad stories, bad press, and you win in a landslide, you know what that says? People don’t believe the press. And when people don’t believe the press, that’s a very bad thing for our country.”

Trump: I got 93% bad publicity. Maybe Karoline is doing a poor job. pic.twitter.com/HINANqxbs9 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2026

As the video circulated widely on social media, so did the opinions of the netizens. The Internet users were quick to call out the lack of accountability in the President’s comments. “Maybe it’s you…Just a thought,” an X user wrote. Another one added, “Everybody’s fault but his. The narcissism is nauseating.” A third comment read, “Always someone else’s fault. A terrible trend of his, and he seems to never take accountability.”

The comments section was flooded with similar remarks from users. “Never his fault,” wrote a user with a streak of sarcasm. “He’s getting bad publicity for doing a bad job,” flagged another X user. Inputs from another netizen, “Classic Trump move, bro. Always blames others for bad publicity.”

A few users united in the comments section, defending Karoline Leavitt, writing comments such as “Why is he attacking her?” and “It’s not her, its you.” Another one wrote, “Completely delusional.”

Some users decided to take it upon themselves to school Trump about his statement. “He doesn’t understand that even though he won in a landslide, that was well over a year ago, and a lot has changed since then. His prior supporters no longer support him,” a user wrote.

Speaking of firings, Trump axed Kristi Noem from the Department of Homeland Security in March and Markwayne Mullin was sworn in a few days ago.

Returning to Donald Trump’s relationship with the media, the President snapped at a female journalist during the press briefing on Tuesday. “You’re a fresh person. You know? We’ve had a lot of problems with you. Haven’t we?…You asked me a question,” Trump told the reporter.

Trump lashes out at reporter: “You’re a fresh person. You know, we’ve had a lot of problems with you, haven’t we?” pic.twitter.com/7SX6qp4OzJ — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 31, 2026

In addition, Donald Trump questioned the ruling that has halted construction of his $400M White House Ballroom project during the White House press briefing. After the press meet, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were photographed in the Presidential Box at the Kennedy Centre to view Chicago, Opening Night.