Trump Questions Ruling That Halts $400M White House Ballroom Project

Since he demolished the historic East Wing of the White House, Donald Trump has often spoken of the “magnificent” ballroom that he is building in its place, but now construction must cease, making the president furious. The interior walls had already begun to be stripped, and a federal judge had also now halted the Ballroom construction. This made President Donald Trump doubly furious.

The President attended a press briefing at the White House on Tuesday, where he slammed the judge’s decision to halt construction of the White House Ballroom.

Trump on a judge ruling against his ballroom: “It says here very carefully, ‘the safety and security have to be protected on the White House grounds.’ Well that’s what we’re doing because everything is bulletproof glass, including the ballroom … we have a drone-proof roof …… pic.twitter.com/TIyiqpGBQv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 31, 2026

It isn’t legal to demolish historic buildings dating back 250 years and make changes or renovations without permission, and now Donald Trump is furious. Heading onto Truth Social, the President shared a lengthy post, revealing his anger over the issue on Tuesday, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by White House’s Rapid Response 47.

“The National Trust for Historic Preservation sues me for a Ballroom that is under budget, ahead of schedule, being built at no cost to the Taxpayer, and will be the finest Building of its kind anywhere in the World,” Trump wrote begining his post.

“I then get sued by them over the renovation of the dilapidated and structurally unsound former Kennedy Center, now, The Trump Kennedy Center (A show of Bipartisan Unity, a Republican and Democrat President!), where all I am doing is fixing, cleaning, running, and sprucing up a terribly maintained, for many years, Building, but a Building of potentially great importance,” Trump continued.

“Yet, The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a Radical Left Group of Lunatics whose funding was stopped by Congress in 2005, is not suing the Federal Reserve for a Building which has been decimated and destroyed, inside and out, by an incompetent and possibly corrupt Fed Chairman,” he added.

“The once magnificent Building is BILLIONS over budget, may never be completed, and may never open. All of the beautiful walls inside have been ripped down, never to be built again, but the National “Trust” for Historic Preservation never did anything about it!” the President continued.

Donald Trump then took a jab at one of his biggest critics, California Governor Gavin Newsom, writing, “Or, have they sued on Governor Gavin Newscum’s [sic] “RAILROAD TO NOWHERE” in California that is BILLIONS over Budget and, probably, will never open or be used.”

The President then got back to his favorite topics, the Ballroom and the “Trump” Kennedy Center, writing, “So, the White House Ballroom, and The Trump Kennedy Center, which are under budget, ahead of schedule, and will be among the most magnificent Buildings of their kind anywhere in the World, gets sued by a group that was cut off by Government years ago, but all of the many DISASTERS in our Country are left alone to die. Doesn’t make much sense, does it?” Trump closed his rant.

BREAKING: A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to halt construction of a $400M White House ballroom, ruling the project cannot move forward unless Congress approves it. pic.twitter.com/P5fkdx7LCT — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 31, 2026

According to the New York Times, construction work on the ballroom took off far too quickly. Their report speaks of the hurried reviews and how the arrival of construction cranes on the White House grounds is an abrupt departure from the way new monuments and museums are designed and refined in the country’s capital.

For that reason, architects warn that the ballroom would be worse off for the rush, if indeed it ever gets built.

The New York Times had three random people who have “studied fine arts,” “long written about urban planning,” and never built anything to write an article criticizing the new White House ballroom. President Trump and his lead architect have built world-class buildings around… https://t.co/qAl2gk6hDA pic.twitter.com/vRH9U6mes0 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 29, 2026

Trump isn’t the only person who slammed the New York Times article. The White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt also reacted to the news, writing, “The New York Times had three random people who have “studied fine arts,” “long written about urban planning,” and never built anything to write an article criticizing the new White House ballroom,” she shared.

“President Trump and his lead architect have built world-class buildings around the world, and they are ensuring the People’s House finally has a beautiful ballroom that’s been needed for decades — at no expense to the taxpayer, Leavitt added.