White House Faces Questions After Karoline Leavitt’s Photo Removed From Archives

Eyebrows are being raised after a photo of Karoline Leavitt was removed from major image libraries, after the White House allegedly told a photo agency that the picture was “unflattering.” This has sparked many questions about how much media control the Trump administration actually has over how the press portrays them to the public.

The image hails from the White House turkey pardon that took place in late November, reports the Express. Leavitt attended the event with her toddler son, and waddling close behind was “Waddle” the turkey, who was due to receive a presidential pardon. As she walked into the briefing room, she exclaimed, “Come on in, Waddle.” Journalists laughed and took photos, and that’s when they took a photo of the White House Press Secretary that fell short.

The White House bullied Getty into deleting this photo of karoline leavitt….. pic.twitter.com/bpq9FkNB3x — Covie (@covie_93) March 31, 2026

The photo was taken by AFP photographer Andrew Caballero-Reynolds and apparently it was angled upward at Leavitt as she held her son, Nicholas. She was smiling at the turkey from above in the shot. The photo is now no longer available because it has been removed from its library. As a result, it was also automatically removed from Getty Images. While the image has been taken off their database, there is a similar snap still available.

Reportedly, the White House approached AFP, telling them that they didn’t like the shot. Shortly afterward, they withdrew it from their library. However, AFP’s director of brand and communications that the remarks about the photo isn’t why they pulled it.

Pentagon press photographers have been banned from briefings indefinitely for reportedly taking “unflattering” photos of Pete Hegseth. pic.twitter.com/vVp2l1PxZu — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 11, 2026

Grégoire Lemarchand stated, “Our desk often receives a large influx of photos directly from the photographer’s camera, which are moved quickly by the editor on duty to ensure timely delivery.” He continued, “Upon a subsequent review of the day’s production, our editor-in-chief determined that this specific image did not meet our editorial standards.” He then said that the angle was “poor” and that they already had photos that were of a better quality than the one that they deleted from the library.

He then acknowledged that White House staff were unhappy about the snap, but that that wasn’t the reason that it was removed. He claimed that they also didn’t formally ask AFP to get rid of it. In fact, Lemarchand claimed that there wasn’t “any external pressure involved.” So, AFP maintained that the decision was theirs and they removed the image because it didn’t match their criteria.

( @realDonaldTrump – Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump – Oct 14, 2025, 1:36 AM ET ) Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on to… pic.twitter.com/HIGQZjTVt0 — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) October 14, 2025

This isn’t the first time that the Trump administration has voiced their concerns about images that they found lacking. They are reportedly coming down hard on agencies about images that they publish, sparking concerns about press freedom.

In early March, the Department of Defense banned press photographers from taking snaps during Iran war briefings. This came after “unflattering” photos of Pete Hegseth were published.

🇺🇸⚡”Lips that move like she is a machine gun,” – President Trump White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt 📸Vanity Fair pic.twitter.com/Zkl6f6VZ80 — Wolf Brief (@wolfbrief_) December 16, 2025

Similarly, President Donald Trump was very unhappy with Time Magazine after their story about him in October 2025. He took to Truth Social, criticizing their photography, writing, “Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one.”

And then of course, in December 2025, Vanity Fair Magazine was also criticized for posting unedited pics of Leavitt that some supporters found wanting. And while they weren’t removed, it seems safe to say images are now working a lot harder than they used to.