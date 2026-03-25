Pete Hegseth Mocked Over Viral Photo Days After Media Crackdown

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing online backlash yet again after a fresh batch of his photos was shared online on Tuesday. He found himself in an awkward stance at the White House, just days after he restrained Pentagon photographers from capturing him from unfavourable angles.

The photograph was taken during a ceremony attended by Donald Trump and other senior officials. Hegseth, in the image, could be seen with pursed lips and raised eyebrows as he listens to others speak. Soon, the image went viral on social media, where many netizens joked and criticised him for his expressions.

One user on X wrote, “I love that he makes these faces and then gets all ‘alpha’ and insecure.” Meanwhile, another user said, “Howdy, is someone ever gonna throw a big ol’ hissy fit over this picture!”, highlighting how unflattering Hegseth was looking. “This picture will enrage him,” another X user observed. “Didn’t he take away the media’s access due to unflattering photos?”

🤔 (Hegseth pic via Chip Somodevilla/Getty) pic.twitter.com/IvOb7mXVe9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2026

As per The Mirror, the “photograph” incident happened during the swearing-in of Markwayne Mullin as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Along with Hegseth, other notable officials in Trump’s administration, such as Pam Bondi and Tom Homan, were also present at the ceremony.

Together, they discussed ongoing conflicts involving U.S. territory and the war with Iran. Hegseth was mocked online over a recent photograph because of his decision to limit media access to Pentagon briefings following earlier complaints. As suggested by multiple reports, the Defense Secretary has restricted media access after certain pictures from an event in early March were deemed “unfavourable.”

The Pentagon has barred press photographers from briefings who published supposedly “unflattering” photos of Pete Hegseth. pic.twitter.com/7ZwLHsJxY1 — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 11, 2026

Photographers from major outlets such as the Associated Press, Reuters, and Getty Images were present. When the images were published, Hegseth’s associates immediately criticized them for how he appeared in the photos.

Since then, several journalists have been restricted from attending events between March 4 and March 10. Access is now limited to Defense Department photographers.

In recent developments, the Pentagon has also shut down its press corridors for journalists and reporters after a federal judge ruled in favor of the news outlet. This has further strained the relationship between the press and the U.S. Defense Department.