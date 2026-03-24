Politics

Pentagon Shuts Press Corridor After Judge Ruled in Favour of NYT

Published on: March 24, 2026 at 12:10 PM ET

A court win for journalists sparks a rule in the Pentagon headquarters.

Muskan Jaiswal
Written By Muskan Jaiswal
News Writer
Pentagon Shuts Press Corridor Access for Media
Pentagon Shuts Press Corridor Access for Media (Image credit - Wikimedia Commons/ David B. Gleason)

On Monday, the Defense Department announced it will shut down a long-standing workspace for journalists inside its headquarters, the Pentagon. This comes days after a federal judge ordered the reinstatement of press credentials for reporters from The New York Times. The move has escalated tensions between the media and the military.

According to Spectrum Local News, Defense Department spokesperson Sean Parnell said the area known as the “correspondents’ corridor,” used by reporters for decades, will be shut down immediately.

“In the interim and in compliance with the court’s order,” he wrote, “I have signed the revised ‘Pentagon Reservation In-Brief for Media Members,’ effective immediately.”

Reporters will be moved to a new external space, but no timeline for when it will be ready was provided.

Soon after the statement was shared online, it received a fair share of criticism from the Pentagon Press Association. They claimed that the decision goes against a recent court ruling. “This is a clear violation of the letter and spirit of last week’s ruling,” the group shared. 

“At such times, we ask why the Pentagon is choosing to restrict vital freedoms that help inform all Americans.”

The dispute follows a lawsuit filed by The New York Times against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Pentagon. The outlet argued that the new credentialing rules violated constitutional protections, including free speech and due process. Meanwhile, several journalists left the building, signaling they would not accept restrictions on their reporting.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman ruled in favor of The New York Times. He ordered the reinstatement of press credentials for seven of its journalists. Friedman noted that the “undisputed evidence” showed the rules were intended to remove disfavored journalists and replace them with those willing to operate on the government’s terms.

After the ruling, Parnell said the Defense Department disagrees with the decision. He assured that the restrictions were made for security concerns, though many journalists have denied these claims.

Hence, with the new rules announced on Monday, reporters will be allowed inside the Pentagon for press briefings and interviews. However, the entire setup will be organized by public affairs officials. Also, they will now be escorted inside the building at all times.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *