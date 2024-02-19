Timothee Chalamet Stormed Off in a Huff When Asked About Kylie Jenner at 'Dune 2' Premiere

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s epic romance took the world by surprise! Initially, the lovely couple denied allegations of dating but eventually confirmed their love story with a steamy kiss! Chalamet and Jenner seem to be going strong despite rumors of an alleged split. Nonetheless, when it comes to discussing updates about their relationship, neither budges on revealing much to the public and prefers strict privacy. On that note, Chalamet didn’t seem pleased at all when he was asked to share an iota of information about things with his reality star girlfriend at the premiere of his upcoming movie, Dune 2.

Speaking to The U.S. Sun, an insider recounted Chalamet’s appearance in London for the aforementioned movie premiere. The actor seemed to be having a grand time answering questions about what to expect in the movie, followed by other exciting events that would unravel in the film. However, Chalamet’s mood quickly went sour after he was asked about his tryst with Jenner while promoting the highly awaited film featuring Zendaya. The insider claimed that he took off in a huff when he was bombarded with questions about his girlfriend, offering no further comment.

Multiple insiders also took note of Jenner’s clandestine visit to London to support her charming lover. Since Jenner was joined by other fellow girlfriends who flew down for their lovers, Dua Lipa and Kaia Gerber, the source said, “Behind every great man is an even better woman - and that couldn’t be more true with these three.” The source added Jenner’s passion is to be there for the people she loves and appreciates. It’s something that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has often practiced even outside her appearance on The Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner e Timothee Chalamet | You and i pic.twitter.com/AW9UfmddLn — nih #BBB24 (@whybenzie) February 14, 2024

Nonetheless, the source commented on Jenner and Chalamet’s rendezvous, followed by the other couples’ meetings. The insider added, “Kylie was in London to be with Timothee after the Dune 2 premiere. And Kaia already flew in to attend the after-party with Timothee’s co-star Austin Butler.” Additionally, the source said, “Their appearances are being kept under wraps but they’re all here to support their blokes.” From the looks of things, love is in the air for many celeb couples in Hollywood.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Stobe

While Chalamet has been having a busy schedule, Jenner recently posted a sweet snap of herself on Instagram to commemorate Valentine's Day. Sadly, she isn’t Instagram Official with Chalamet, but she served up quite a savage look. Jenner posted a carousel of a few selfies featuring herself. Jenner flaunted her toned abs in her low-waist jeans. The highlight of her ensemble was her breathtaking brown faux fur jacket. Jenner looked chic and elegant in her outfit for the day, and fans loved what she did with the look!