According to sources close to the Trump family, the four indictments and several lawsuits against their father, former US President Donald Trump, have not affected the family's well-being at all. Recent reports reveal his oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, is also enjoying the laid-back Florida lifestyle amid Trump's legal battles. On the other hand, Tiffany Trump is angling to replace Ivanka Trump as the "first daughter" of the Trump administration.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Swensen

Also Read: Michael Cohen Claimed He Did This for Donald Trump at His Civil Fraud Trial in New York

A source recently revealed to People that the two sisters have become closer in recent years. The insider revealed, "They used to not get along, but now they’re bonded over their shared trauma of being the most hated kids in America. Going through that experience with their dad as president was awful for them; they hated it. People were so cruel. Especially about Tiffany’s looks. They want nothing to do with politics this time around; they never want to go through that again. They just want to chill in Miami."

Tiffany Trump waiting in the wings now, ready to be Daddy's New Girl. I bet Donald can't wait to meet her. pic.twitter.com/abgekNllIc — Arcade (@arcades_revenge) October 23, 2023

Ivanka, Donald's oldest daughter, served as his de facto right-hand lady throughout his presidency, while Tiffany was seldom mentioned. Since Ivanka and Jared Kushner declared in 2022 that they were leaving Donald's political realm, Tiffany has been seen far more often with their father than before. The frequency with which she has been seen with Trump has sparked rumors that she is "angling" to succeed Ivanka Trump as the "First Daughter" in the event that Trump is re-elected. Ivanka released a statement explaining that she wanted to be closer to the three children she and Jared share, and she refused to be a part of Trump's 2024 campaign. She said, "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward, I will do so outside the political arena."

Tiffany Trump waiting in the wings now, ready to be Daddy's New Girl. I bet Donald can't wait to meet her. pic.twitter.com/abgekNllIc — Arcade (@arcades_revenge) October 23, 2023

Also Read: 'Saturday Night Live' Skit Mocks Jim Jordan Losing House Speaker Vote With Donald Trump in Cold Open

Some insiders have recently informed RadarOnline that Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, is trying to actively become her father's top aide. The insider revealed, "Tiffany was barely seen or heard from during Donald’s years in the White House, but she’s angling herself to be a major player if he regains the office. Ivanka underestimated Tiffany. She really didn’t think Tiffany had it in her to emerge from the shadows. Ivanka feels Tiffany is pulling the rug out from under her." This isn't the first time Tiffany has tried to play a supportive daughter role. Tiffany and her husband, Michael Boulos, showed their support for Donald Trump by standing close to him at his post-indictment address in April. A source informed Page Six in April, "If you look at Tiffany’s history, she has never really been involved in the political stuff. Tiffany is trying to be a supportive daughter, and this could be her way to get closer to her father." As per the outlet, since her wedding to a Lebanese-American wealthy heir, Michael Boulos in November at Mar-a-Lago, Tiffany—the only one of Trump's adult children who hasn't worked for him—is closer to her father and her half-siblings, Ivanka, Eric, and Don Jr.

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Once Wanted to Prank Call Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Brother Chris Cuomo

When Donald Trump’s Niece Claimed That He Cheated the SAT Exam by Paying a Proxy