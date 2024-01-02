The most popular lovebirds of 2023, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, ended the year with a beautiful kiss at midnight on New Year's Eve, marking a romantic start for their relationship to the next year. Following their celebration of the Chiefs' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year's Eve, the 34-year-old NFL player and Eras Tour musician were seen kissing passionately as they rang in 2024 together at a party in Kansas City, per PEOPLE.

A fan posted a video of their passionate kiss on social media, sending everyone into a frenzy! Swift had gently placed her hands on Kelce's face for the kiss. Swift paid homage to her Midnights album with her glittery minidress and star and moon hair accessories for the special night out. Kelce's maroon outfit suggested that he was also influenced by Swift's tenth studio album. According to Taylor Swift Style, a fan-run style blog about the singer, Swift's dress looked to have been created by Clio Peppiatt, the same designer who created her 34th birthday dress.

Swift and Kelce's love story, according to people close to the couple, is nothing short of 'special.' In November 2023, a source told PEOPLE that the romance will continue to blossom. “Taylor was excited to kick off her international tour. She’s had a great break,” a source told the outlet, adding that the singer-songwriter enjoys spending time with the NFL star. “He is a gentleman,” the source says about the NFL star. “He is very focused on his career. He has a great relationship with his family. He has an amazing energy and approach to life. It all feels very special,” the insider added.

2023 has been a wild ride for both Swift and Kelce, and it's not just because of their fantasy romance making headlines. While Swift has garnered headline after headline this year with her successful Eras Tour and Eras Tour video, and culminating in being named TIME's Person of the Year, Kelce secured another Super Bowl triumph in early February. The couple spent a lot of time together over the holidays, even though Kelce was away in Kansas City for team practice at the time of Swift's December birthday celebration.

The pair not only rang in the New Year together but also spent Christmas Day together, with Swift supporting Kelce as his team played the Las Vegas Raiders from the stands. Swift gathered her whole family, including her younger brother Austin, who dressed up as Santa for the occasion, as well as parents Scott and Andrea Swift, for the special Christmas game.

And as 2024 approaches, the duo doesn't seem to be slowing down, romantically or professionally! The Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Chargers on January 7 after Kelce's squad won the AFC West division title at the end of December. Swift, in the meantime, is getting ready to return to the stage when her Eras Tour stops in Tokyo, Japan, on February 7.

