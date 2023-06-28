Aussie Mom Says Taylor Swift Will Have 'Blood on Her Hands' if She Doesn't Add More Dates to Eras Tour

An anxious parent has informed Taylor Swift that she will have “blood on her hands” if she doesn’t add extra dates to the Australian leg of her upcoming Eras tour. When waiting in line for tickets on Wednesday with the rest of the country, Adelaide native Amanda Blair—a parent to an ardent Swift fan—revealed that she was being “hassled day and night” to leave no stone unturned, per News.com.au.

The mother wrote to the popstar on Facebook on Sunday, saying she was “counting down the minutes” until pre-sale ticket access began. “Hey, the announcement of your Australian tour has put all parents under enormous pressure. We’re being hassled day and night to get on the ‘priority list’ for tickets and being urged to ‘pay as much as you can’ for a seat,” she wrote. “Personally, I’ve been told that if I don’t secure tickets on Wednesday, my child will ‘DIE’ by ‘CRYING HERSELF TO DEATH.’”

Blair described the extended haggling she had to endure with her difficult kids. “So just letting you know Tay-Tay, that unless you announce more concerts so that every child who wants ‘nothing else for birthday and Xmas for the next four years, Mum, I promise’ can get a ticket without their parents selling their souls, possessions, and dignity, you will have blood on your hands,” she said.

She simply stated that she was “not going to shake this off,” referencing Swift’s song Shake It Off. “Signed, counting down the minutes till Wednesday at 1.30 pm parent,” she wrote.

For the Sydney performance, pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 am on June 28, and at 2 pm for Melbourne. She wasn’t the only mom experiencing extreme pressure from their Swiftie kids if the comments under her Facebook post are any indication.

“I, too, am hoping for tickets – thinking they’ll be way up in the nosebleed section if I’m lucky enough. Hope you manage to get tickets for your daughter and she has a blast seeing Tay-Tay and no doubt be forever indebted to her mum,” one wrote in a comment.

“I used a credit card which I’ll pay off in 44 days. I think it’s worth it to secure any type of seat! I paid $900 just because I didn’t want the stress on Wednesday! If you want a three-hour concert of Taylor singing her Eras and a full-blown production for a concert, you, unfortunately, have to pay,” another wrote. “It’s all my 18-year-old has talked about. Good luck getting tickets as you’re up against mega fans who have held meetings and strategized different scenarios,” wrote a third.

