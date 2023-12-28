This is Why Melania Trump Didn’t Attend the Christmas Celebration at Mar-A-Lago

The conspicuous absence of Melania Trump from the Trump family Christmas festivities at Mar-a-Lago has stirred speculations about potential drama, but a recent revelation offers clarity on what actually happened. According to a source who spoke to Fox News Digital, the former First Lady opted to spend Christmas with her ailing mother, which explained Trump's non-attendance at the family gathering.

The source emphasized, "Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family. It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother." Reports suggest that her mother, Amalija Knavs, has been unwell and hospitalized. Moreover, a source informed Page Six that Trump chose to stand by her mother's side during this challenging time, foregoing the family Christmas celebration at Mar-a-Lago. After all, many people took note of a family photo taken during the event that conspicuously lacked Melania's presence.

Meanwhile, the Trump family Christmas dinner at Mar-a-Lago did include Melania's son, Barron, alongside Donald Trump and other family members. Despite the family gathering, there seems to be a veil of mystery surrounding Melania's whereabouts, with Laurence Leamer, the author of Mar-A-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump‘s Presidential Palace, remarking, "Nobody knows where she is. It’s like a mystery. It’s certainly talked about." All of this makes more sense when one considers that Melania has maintained a low public profile over the past year, particularly as her husband embarked on a campaign for the Republican presidential nomination for the 2024 GOP elections.

Meanwhile, an individual closely connected to the Trump family has provided information indicating that Melania's increased visibility in the public eye is part of a deliberate strategy. This confidence has reportedly been bolstered following Donald's recent legal victory with the Supreme Court in the federal election subversion case, with Mar-a-Lago insiders expressing strong beliefs about his imminent return to the White House.

As reported by Page Six, Melania's recent participation in Rosalynn Carter's funeral alongside other former first ladies has apparently solidified her 'confidence' in a more diplomatic role. The source indicated that Melania is increasingly "feeling more sure of herself — in her capacity as a representative for her husband and in her stature as a diplomatic figure," particularly after the favorable reception she received at the Carter funeral.

Further, the insider divulged that within the Trump family, there is such a level of certainty about the former President's re-election that an understanding has been reached with Melania to intensify her involvement in high-level diplomatic events in 2024. The source added, "Melania recognizes this as her opportunity to align with the legacy of historic first ladies and to make a significant impact in history. She feels more adept and prepared for her prospective role if she were to become the first lady again."

