Here’s the Reason Why Joe Biden Declined to Comment on Donald Trump’s Arrest

President Joe Biden's unwavering refusal to address the legal woes of his main 2024 opponent, Donald Trump, has drawn criticism and spurred heated discussion inside the Democratic Party in recent weeks. Many leading Democrats disagree on whether Biden's strategy represents a squandered opportunity or a well-thought-out plan as the former president faces four criminal indictments, including charges relating to his attempts to rig the 2020 election.

According to NBC News, some claim that Biden squandered an opportunity to control the narrative by taking a visible quiet stance in response to the Trump indictments. Trump's legal issues are no little matter since they involve accusations of interfering in the functioning of democracy. But even when he had the chance, President Biden chose not to speak directly about these issues.

This purposeful silence stands in stark contrast to Trump's extravagant motorcade ride to a Georgia jail, where he was detained on suspicion of meddling in the 2020 election. Instead of falling for the trap and retaliating vehemently, Biden's campaign issued an advertisement in crucial states that focused on the abortion debate. Despite appearing to be disconnected from the severity of the issue, this strategy is not at all accidental.

The need to maintain the appearance of independence between the White House and the Justice Department was a major factor in Biden's decision to keep quiet about Trump's legal troubles. By remaining silent about the cases, Biden hopes to show that his administration does not obstruct the functioning of the justice system.

But Biden wants to protect more than just the separation of powers. Like former President Barack Obama did in 2012, his overall plan has been to maintain a low profile in the early stages of his reelection campaign. While giving Trump months of largely unanswered criticism, this strategy is a calculated gamble that some of Biden's allies fear could go wrong.

Biden's refusal to engage on Trump follows a long-held practice, one he after the indictments of the GOP front-runner: Stay quiet while Trump tries to convince Americans that Biden is abusing the power of the presidency to sideline his likely 2024 rival. https://t.co/Y4gu1I47Vb — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) September 3, 2023

Tim Ryan, a former Democratic representative from Ohio, thinks that Trump's acts are so reprehensible that a stronger position against him is necessary. Ryan claims that a coordinated strategy is required to combat the threat that Trump and the 18 people accused of him in Georgia "literally tried to end the United States as we know it." Chuck Rocha, a Democratic strategist, praises Biden's messaging but also points out the dangers of this course of action. Biden is effectively banking that Trump will generate his negative contrast by avoiding confrontation, allowing the president to maintain a more statesmanlike manner, reports Vanity Fair.

After Labor Day, the Biden campaign's discourse is expected to change, with a more "direct contrast" with Trump in the works. This turn will probably involve Biden emphasizing the defense of democracy message, which was a key component of his campaign launch video, and pointedly using images of the attack on the Capitol building on January 6th without specifically mentioning Trump.

And he's focusing on the country.https://t.co/P7RofPLHlU — Polar Nerd (@Polar_Nerd) September 3, 2023

Some Democrats have issued a warning against underestimating Trump's political prowess, notably former President Barack Obama. In retaliation, Biden has decided to harshly condemn "extreme MAGA Republicans" and make passing references to the former president at off-camera campaign fundraisers.

To change how voters view the economy is one of Biden's primary campaign strategies. Despite his successes, polls show that voters give Biden little credit for his work in the economy, and his support has stayed steadfastly low. The objective of Biden's campaign is to change this narrative by emphasizing his accomplishments and goals for the nation.

“When a train wreck is occurring, you don’t need someone standing off to the side saying, ‘Look at that train wreck.’ It’s obvious,” @tbonier tells @NBCPolitics. https://t.co/20ms6OvQ4l — Michael Kruse (@michaelkruse) September 3, 2023

Republican strategist Matt Bartlett, who quit over Trump's response to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, compares Trump's criticism of Biden to John Kerry's "swift boating" during the 2004 race. To demonstrate that these accusations are not political and are unrelated to the White House, Bartlett suggests that Biden's team must respond in a more pronounced and professional manner.

