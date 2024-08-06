'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Says Hunter Biden’s Gun Trial Truly Proves 'No One is Above the Law'

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, made headlines in June after being found guilty in a federal gun trial. Prosecutors in the case claimed that Hunter lied about his drug use on a federal form while purchasing a handgun in 2018. The trial attracted significant media attention and reactions from various public figures. Meanwhile, although many of the panelists on the talk show, The View, were supporters of Joe, they claimed that Hunter should face legal proceedings. Host Sunny Hostin also expressed that the trial demonstrates the principle that everyone is subject to the law, according to Decider.

During an episode of the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “When we hear you-know-who say that ‘this is all set up by the Biden administration, they have all the power and they’re doing this to me’ … don’t you think if [Biden] had that much power, Hunter probably wouldn’t be on trial?” To this, Hostin replied, “Of course, and I love that question because not only is Hunter Biden on trial showing that no one is above the law, President Biden has indicated if he is convicted, he will not pardon him. Because no one is above the law. And the other thing that I will say is, this is an interesting case."

"It’s a case about buying a firearm and lying on your application, saying that you have never used drugs. He was an active addict at the time. Some people argue that you’re always an addict, you live day-to-day,” she continued. She further said, "And I say, that’s how this country should be. That’s how this country is supposed to work. I don’t have a problem with him being on trial.” In an episode, talking about Joe's response to the trial, Goldberg said, "This is what it looks like when you don't abuse power. Keep that in mind," as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Sunny Hostin approves of the Hunter Biden firearms violation trial because it shows "no one is above the law."

She added, "The bottom line is this: [Hunter] did not hurt anybody with that gun, he did not go and rob anything, he got caught, and now he's going to do whatever time he's supposed to do. It's as it should be." Talking about his son's trial, Joe said, "I'm extremely proud of my son, Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He's one of the brightest, most decent men I know. And I am satisfied that I'm not gonna do anything, I said I abide by the jury decision. I will do that. And I will not pardon him." Meanwhile, in a statement, Hunter's lawyer said, "We respect the jury process, and as we have done throughout this case, we will continue to vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available to Hunter."

"Through all he has been through in his recovery, including this trial, Hunter has felt grateful for and blessed by the love and support of his family," the lawyer added. After the verdict, Hunter expressed his gratitude to his family, especially his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden. "I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome. Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time," he said, as reported by CBS News.