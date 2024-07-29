Carey Hart Unveils the Bizarre Reason Behind Teaching His Children to Shoot Firearms

When Carey Hart expressed pride in how his children, Willow and Jameson, handled firearms, he shared footage on Instagram of the two kids learning to shoot rifles in 2020. He captioned the post, "Fun morning shooting w/ my kids! Willz is getting seriously good w/ the rifle and handling of a firearm. And Jamo absolutely loves shooting! The rate at which he is processing the handling of them makes me proud." The former motocross racer added, "I'm a firm believer in teaching my kids to shoot, but more importantly, to handle a firearm. No better sound than the bullet of your kid's gun plucking a steel target at 30 yards. Have a great weekend, everyone."

He ended the post with the hashtags '#IfYouDontLikeItScrollOn' and '#PokeTheBear.' Hart had previously defended his decision to teach his daughter how to shoot a gun when he posted a video in 2019 as per ABC News. Responding to people who criticized him, he wrote: "Ever think how awesome it would be if people didn't have the entitlement to throw vile comments on other people's pages? I have people that I follow that I don't agree with on their posts. Guess what I do? Keep scrolling."

On Instagram, @surber.strong said, "Makes for such a great day." Another user commented @rcz28, "Good for you!". @adri_alcivar said, "You are such a cool dad @hartluck." Another user commented @chantalcarrere, "I love that you're teaching your kids how to use a firearm! #2A #american." @legendkb1 remarked, "This is seriously cool... more kids should be taught safe handling of firearms. Teach firearms so that they’re a tool for sport and/or hunting and not a weapon." Another comment from @jojoleeg87 read, "Teaching a young kid about gun safety and how to use one properly is the best parenting advice a kid could have. I wish more parents taught kids this."

Way to go Pinks husband for teaching your daughter to respect and shoot a firearm. I know there’s a lot of asses give y’all a bunch crap about her shooting. I’m a firm believer in teach them young on how to respect firearms. All three of my kids learned at 6 years old. — MIke Gray (@Ten_carats) January 31, 2019

Earlier in April 2020, Hart spoke about the 'intense' experience of taking care of Jameson Moon after the child tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "My son kind of took a turn for the worse. He had had an extremely high body temperature. He was up around 102, 103 for, God, like a solid two going on three weeks straight," Hart said. Hart and Pink had been married for 14 years. Hart mentioned that both Jameson and Pink, who also tested positive, were 'extremely sick', but he and his daughter Willow Sage weren't tested because they showed no symptoms. Pink later said, in May, that this time was "the most physically and emotionally challenging experience" she had ever had as a mother as per E! Online.

In her Mother's Day essay in May 2020, "I had been reflecting on the wonderful, yet challenging gift of time that life in COVID-19 quarantine had meant for me and my children. As parts of our country began the long road to recovery, I found myself wondering what would happen next. We were defining a new normal for our own children and working through it day by day, one step at a time. I was thinking about the children and families around the world who were just beginning to know its effects. Did they have what they needed to be safe? Did they have what they needed to be healthy?" Pink wrote.