Inside P!Nk’s Motorcycle Collection Including 2 Smashing Bikes Gifted by Her Husband Carey Hart

Since 1999, pop singer and composer P!nk has dominated the charts, putting out many albums and taking home numerous accolades. Her passion for all things motor was sparked by her truck racer husband Carey Hart, and ever since her motorbike collection has made anybody envious!

Based on her Instagram handle, it appears that she has amassed a sizable collection of fashionable motorcycles, preferring custom and traditional Harley-Davidson models. In actuality, Pink was seen riding her Harley-Davidson Sportster XL Iron 883 among the first motorcycles that were observed, per The Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Known for its all-black appearance, it sports an 883cc Evolution V-Twin engine, often referred to as the Blockhead, which was initially installed on Harleys in 1984 and has since become an iconic part of the brand. Pink was first spotted riding her bike down the coast with her spouse in Malibu, California, back in 2013.

But Pink's humble Triumph Bonneville T100 seems to be her primary vehicle at this time. The 865cc parallel twin engine of the Bonneville T100, which sports chrome and white highlights and a black body, produces torque at 5,800 rpm. Enrico Motorsports claims that the T100 is a fantastic entry-level motorcycle for riders. It's "accessible for shorter riders, including women ready to roll on two wheels" because of its nice size, lots of power, excellent handling, and comfortable riding posture.

By contrast, Hart gave her a Custom Indian Cruiser in 2017 that was the most outlandish bike she has ever had. "I give you babies and you build me motorcycles. Some girls like diamonds, I like heavy metal and carbon fiber and chrome," she said on Instagram at the time, sharing a picture of herself with the bike.

Army green cameo fairings, black leather upholstery, and a black-and-yellow checkered pattern at the front were all designed by Hart. Later, this bike was raffled off to raise money for Hart's Good Ride organization, which he founded to benefit underprivileged veterans and give back to the motorcycling community.

"Riding a bike exemplifies how I live my life—my way.” - P!NK pic.twitter.com/MNIn7D4bn3 — RB Motorcycle Attrnys (@RussBrownAttrny) March 21, 2023

Pink has been riding an Indian Scout as one of her motorcycles lately. The Daily Mail reported that the singer acquired the bike in June 2018 while on her Beautiful Trauma tour in Australia. After Pink took the bike for its first spin in the Perth region, Hart shared a picture of it on Instagram. "Got to go for a fun lil putt w/ wifey Pink today!" he wrote.

A year later, Evan Favaro of Speakeasy Motors built Pink a custom bike known as the Ol' 57 – 2017 Speakeasy Custom Evo. The copper-framed vehicle was customized for her by Hart in 2019. He posted on Instagram that he "mainly focused on the handling of it, cosmetics, and comfort" and added new carbon fiber wheels, soft compound tires, front and rear brake pads, an air intake, exhaust, lighting, and a seat.

