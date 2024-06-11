Billie Lee Reveals Tom Sandoval’s Drug Addiction and Discusses his Toxic Girlfriend

In the aftermath of Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal, there was one person who remained constantly by his side despite the criticism, and that was Billie Lee. She stood by her longtime friend Sandoval, even at the cost of losing another friend, Ariana Madix. However, even Billie has reached her limit, as she recently disclosed details about Sandoval's drug use. On her latest podcast episode, Billie spoke candidly about the breakdown of her friendship with Sandoval, describing a "toxic" dynamic with his girlfriend, according to All About The Tea.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Emma McIntyre

She said, “I literally have not said a word until … someone, my publicist actually, sent me this screenshot and it’s Victoria on this Bravo site, which, are you really watching all the Bravo sites? She’s addicted.” Billie also spoke about the sacrifices she made for Sandoval. She said, “I gave up a lot for Tom. I lost a lot of friends, and I was there for him as much as I could be, and I have no regrets. I 100 percent love that I was there to help a friend out, totally." According to the podcast host, Sandoval's reentry into alcohol use coincided with his relationship with Victoria Lee.

Billie said, “I noticed a lot of alarming things, especially how the house was a mess all the time. There was drugs laying around everywhere, and it was just a very dark time, and he was like just always depressed, they were fighting all the time, and I would get dragged into the fights." She also described situations where Victoria's actions were concerning. Billie reveals, "Victoria reads his texts. He told me, ‘Be careful what you text me because Victoria reads my texts.’ She’d be like, ‘Billie, I know you called me a walking red flag.’ [And] the fighting is constant. It’s the most toxic relationship I’ve ever seen in my entire life."

Bille Lee says that Tom Sandoval’s girlfriend, Victoria, demanded that Sandoval move into the primary bedroom and move Ariana’s stuff out. Billie also says she is worried about Sandoval because a few of his friends and people that work for him told her that he hasn’t been… pic.twitter.com/jVoA8qMTvN — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) June 6, 2024

She further added, “She just really wanted to let people know that she was in this relationship and that she was in this house. She moved my plants up into Ariana’s bathroom. And then she wants all of Ariana’s stuff out. And so they moved her stuff and I was so upset and bothered by that." Furthermore, her later encounters with Victoria were filled with conflict, which reinforced her choice to separate herself from the tumultuous pair. Meanwhile, according to US Weekly, Billie remembered feeling uneasy about Sandoval's behavior when he became involved with Victoria.

She also revealed that she tried to plan an intervention for Sandoval. Billie revealed, “We were all very worried for him." She continued, "I didn’t include her [Victoria] because he literally started drinking with her and for her. It was a failed attempt because he didn’t show up to the ‘intervention.'” Meanwhile, Victoria responded to these claims and said, “In response to the outrageous lies with the recent Billie and Jo podcast — absolute lies. Response with the TRUTH coming soon." She continued, “Girls, shoot your shot at staying relevant with your lies and made up stories but the truth will come out soon enough.”