When a 'Family Feud' Contestant Screamed 'Shut Up' at Steve Harvey as He Tried to Play a Trick on Her

In a delightful real of Family Feud, where quick thinking meets unpredictable responses, host Steve Harvey is popular for his playful banter and notorious antics. A recent episode had audiences rolling on the floor as a contestant, Richa, couldn’t hold back her laughter and exclaimed an amused “shut up” to Harvey. In a recent episode, Harvey posed a question about an astronaut, asking, "What would an astronaut hate to discover they didn't put in the ship?"

Her family member suggested the astronaut’s space suit, which she felt was a good answer. Harvey questioned her, "How strongly do you feel about it? At least? I'm gonna go out on a limb and say I think it's number 4," She then realized that the answer was on the board already. She exclaimed, "Oh, shut up, Steve."

But that’s not the only time Harvey has stirred up some laughs. In another episode, during the Fast Money round, a contestant ventured to answer, "At what age does a man no longer have the strength to fool around?" Her response of 35 accumulated zero points, and Harvey revealed that the number one answer was 100, prompting a wave of laughter in the studio. Harvey quipped, "Shut up! It's the truth."

Harvey’s quirky side also surfaced when Jessica, a contestant gave a cheeky answer in response to a holiday-themed question. She was asked, "Name something Mrs. Claus wants for Christmas that can't be made by the elves." To which Jessica humorously suggested, "Santa Claus, uh-heh," nudging Harvey, to playfully scold her for the spicy response. The conversation became a hilarious highlight, showcasing Harvey’s knack for transforming amusing moments into unforgettable TV gold.

As per The Sun, Family Feud is not just about families; celebrities also join the fun in Celebrity Family Feud. During an episode featuring Rosie O'Donnell and Billy Porter, Rosie took the front seat, pushing Harvey for some holiday singing.

She boasted, “Excuse me? Steve? I don’t know if you realize I’ve been on Broadway singing three times, a musical, I was with Billy Porter. I don’t have Tonys, I don’t have Grammys,” With her Broadway Background, Rosie confidently presented Frosty the Snowman, humorously shouting "COAL" at Harvey during the classic line. The festive fervor didn't stop there, as Porter added his musical touch to turn the show into a full-blown singing celebration.

In the world of Family Feud, Harvey's playful antics, unexpected twists, and quick comebacks keep both contestants and audiences entertained. Whether it's eliciting a contagious burst of laughter or sharing the stage with singing celebrities, Harvey's dynamic hosting style ensures that every episode is a rollercoaster of humor and heartwarming moments. After all, in the game of family feuds, laughter truly is the best prize.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 19, 2024. It has since been updated.