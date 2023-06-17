Kris Jenner Reveals How She Deals With 'Daughter Drama' in the Latest Episode of 'The Kardashians'

Kris Jenner, the mother of five famous Kardashian-Jenner daughters, continues to navigate through dramatic situations despite her daughters being grown adults. The latest episode of their Hulu show, The Kardashians showcased Kris finding herself once again in the midst of the drama. According to People, in the episode, viewers were given insight into the events leading up to the clash between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian regarding the collaboration between the SKIMS founder and Dolce & Gabbana.

During Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker in May 2022, the entire family, including Kourtney herself, wore Dolce & Gabbana outfits that perfectly matched the gothic wedding theme. Kourtney stunned in a white Dolce & Gabbana mini dress accompanied by a trailing lace floral veil as she exchanged vows. However, four months later, a bit of a feud ignited between the sisters when Kim collaborated with the luxury brand for Milan Fashion Week.

Eventually, news broke out that Kourtney believed Kim had used the wedding as a business opportunity to get involved with Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney expressed her surprise, mentioning that Kim discussed the partnership during Kourtney's wedding, which she was unaware of beforehand. This intensified the tensions between the sisters over what Kourtney perceived as insensitive and a deliberate act that disregarded Kourtney's feelings

In the same episode, Khloé Kardashian took the opportunity to have a private conversation with Kris Jenner in an attempt to ease Kourtney's stress. Khloé advised Kris to "acknowledge" Kourtney's feelings, aiming to provide some relief. However, Kris found herself torn between her two daughters, expressing her responsibility to consider and understand both sides of the situation as a part of her maternal role.

Kris Jenner, at the age of 67, sought advice from her daughter Khloé on how she should handle the situation after receiving a text from Kourtney addressing the matter. According to People, Khloé provided her guidance to Kris and suggested she reply to the text with: “I'm so sorry. I appreciate you reminding me of this." Khloé further told her mother, "Because she said she's already talked to you about this, and you keep ignoring her, so just acknowledge her so this whole back and forth will be done. I'm telling you, she'll feel better. You've got to let her do her thing."

During a confessional scene, Kris elaborated, "As a mom, when my girls see things differently, I try to stay really neutral. I think it's really my job to kind of see and hear both sides and help a conversation happen when things get out of hand." In subsequent scenes, Kim found out about Kourtney being angry with her, and she proceeded to call Kourtney "the diva of all divas." Kim also pinpointed all the efforts she had put in to be sensitive to Kourtney's feelings during the wedding.

