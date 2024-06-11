Naomi Biden's Husband Shares Heartfelt Message Following Her Testimony in Father's Gun Trial

Peter Neal, Naomi Biden's husband posted a message of support after she took the stand for her father, Hunter Biden's, federal gun trial on Friday, June 7.

Naomi along with Hunter's ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, was scrutinized on on the witness stand. "I love you," Neal wrote on his Instagram Story adding a photograph of Naomi walking ahead in a breezy white and red, floral, knee-length dress.

Image Source: Instagram | @peterneal

In the image, Naomi looked back at the camera, passing a demure smile. The snap appeared to be from a weekend getaway at a hotel, as per Daily Mail. The couple tied the knot on the South Lawn of the White House on November 19, 2022, in a private ceremony planned by family members and a few trusted aides of President Joe Biden.

The POTUS and the First Lady gushed over their grandchild in a statement, "It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself. Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we're honored to welcome him to our family...We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year," The New York Times reported.

Naomi, 30, is one of Joe Biden's seven grandchildren. Hunter is also a proud father to daughters, Finnegan, 24, and Maisy, 2. The businessman also fathered another daughter, 4-year-old Navy Roberts with an Arkansas woman, Lunden Roberts. Additionally, he has a 3-year-old son, Beau Jr. with his current wife, Melissa Cohen Biden. President Biden's eldest son, the late Beau Biden, also has two children— Natalie,19, and Robert, 18, with his wife Hallie Biden.

Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi Biden helped humanize him for the jury because he wiped away tears as she testified that he seemed to be doing well during the period he owned the gun. But prosecutors did some damage on cross, asking her whether she knew that her dad during that… — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) June 7, 2024

Naomi is a Columbia law school graduate who met Neal in 2018 through a mutual friend, as per People magazine. Out of all the grandkids, she is rumored to have the closest bond with the Democrat leader. She was reportedly the one who called a family meeting to urge her grandfather to run for the presidency in 2019. Her interest in politics has been evident over the years, during her grandfather's time in the Oval Office.





During her testimony, most of the questions focused on her father coming to New York to exchange cars with her. Hunter had borrowed her vehicle for a few days around the time of his gun purchase. When asked about her father's state of mind in 2018, Naomi tried to assure the court that he was well. "He seemed like the clearest that I had seen him since my uncle died...I told him that I was so proud of him and I was so proud to introduce Peter to him," she stated under oath, as per CBS News.