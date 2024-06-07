Hunter Biden's Wife Melissa Cohen Mirrors Melania Trump's "Cool Facade" During Gun Trial: Expert

President Joe Biden's political rival, Donald Trump recently reached his verdict in the Hush Money trial. Now his own son, Hunter Biden is facing charges in the federal gun crime trial. However, it was Hunter's wife Melissa Cohen Biden who stole the limelight for echoing Melania Trump's calm, almost stoic demeanor as she clutched her husband's hand while entering the courtroom.

Hunter is facing three firearm charges for allegedly owning a gun while he was an active drug user in 2008. The 54-year-old seemed nervous from his expressions while accompanying his wife to the court but Melissa mirrored Melania, showing a lack of emotions on her face and a seemingly confident appearance, body language expert Patti Woods told The Sun.

"She's doing a bit of that Melania 'cool girl' scowl as she walks," Woods said. She compared Melissa's demeanor to her husband Hunter and revealed a stark contrast in their reactions to the trial, "He's showing more anxiety than she is but she has that cool girl, 'I'm cooler than this' attitude.'"

Woods further decoded, "Her facial expression and even the way she's holding his hand up. She's pulling him upward and the arms are lifted up. They're having a moment where he's like, 'I'm so sad but I'm glad you're here with me.' Her body language is just, 'Let's get going. We gotta move.'"

Furthermore, Woods points out Melissa's pursed lips, and her pout, which according to her is akin to Melania. "It's very similar to how I've seen Melania in these kinds of situations." The body language expert also highlighted Hunter's wife's fashion choices for her court appearance, particularly her sunglasses and hair pulled back are all signs of protecting herself and projecting a "cool facade."

"She's taking on a cool façade of protection," claimed the expert. "She's got her hair pulled back and sunglasses on. It all gives the appearance of a cover. It's a costume, like 'I am cool and calm in these circumstances.'"

Hunter, who was charged with illegal possession of a firearm while under the influence of drugs, pleaded not guilty to all the charges. On June 5, 2024, the POTUS' son's ex-wife for nearly 25 years Kathleen Buhle testified in the gun trial, including his ex-girlfriend Zoe Kestan, whom he met in 2017, on the effects of his drug addiction on them and the past relationships, as per The New York Times.

Both women from his past painted a picture of a family man who was at the dichotomy of life- falling into an abyss of substance abuse while living a full-fledged lavish existence in New York and Los Angeles. Although the court adjourned for the day, the prosecutors told the judge they'd continue with six more witnesses in the case.

Hunter married Melissa in 2019 and back in 2021, in a sit-down with CBS Sunday Morning, he sang praises of his wife for helping him out of his addiction and called meeting her on a blind date a "miracle." He recalled, "I told her I am a crack addict." The host questioned, "She didn't run away?" The businessman replied, "She said, 'Well that ends now.'"