When Joe Biden Addressed Possible Criminal Charges Against Son Hunter Biden: "He Got Hooked on Drugs"

The 'father,' Joe Biden, broke his silence and addressed the possible criminal charges against his son, Hunter Biden since he's been surrounded by controversies and three felony gun charges. In October 2022, the 80-year-old spoke highly of his son and said he was "proud" of him for openly admitting and confronting his drug addiction.

Image Source: Getty Images | Drew Angerer

Also Read: Hunter Biden is Pondering Over Fundraising as Legal Bills Reach $10 Million

Last year, in an interview that aired on CNN Tonight, President Biden discussed his son's case with host Jake Tapper. The Democrat acknowledged Hunter purchased a gun during a time when he was severely struggling with drug addiction. This case is now under federal investigation.

Apparently, federal law demands that whoever purchases a gun is liable to attest they aren't users of drugs or addicted to them in any way, as reported by CNN. Federal prosecutors have been investigating possible tax violations and false testimony in relation to the firearm purchase. President Biden told Tapper how proud he was of his son's openness regarding his addiction.

He praised, "This is a kid who got—not a kid, he's a grown man—he got hooked on, like many families have had happen, hooked on drugs. He's overcome that. He's established a new life." The proud father added, 'I am confident that he is—what he says and does is consistent with what happens."

Also Read: US President Joe Biden Allegedly Received $5 Million Dollars as a Bribe by a Ukrainian Energy Firm

Additionally, President Biden addressed the book Hunter wrote about his dependence on drugs. "And, for example, he wrote a book about his problems and was straightforward about it. I am proud of him." The 53-year-old was indicted on three criminal counts related to his firearm possession, and he has been open about his substance abuse problem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WKYC Cleveland (@wkyc3)

Also Read: How President Joe Biden's Net Worth Increased By $2 Million Being in the White House for 2 Years

However, he reportedly lied about his illegal drug use in connection to buying a Colt Cobra revolver. Hunter's case has been under discussion between FBI and IRS investigators, prosecutors in Delaware, and the Justice Department. Although the lawyers claimed they had enough evidence, the final decision will be in the hands of Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss.

Further in the interview, the Democrat defended his son and clarified, "This thing about a gun—I didn't know anything about it." He added, "But turns out that when he made an application to purchase a gun, what happened was he—I guess you get asked—I don't guess, you get asked a question, 'Are you on drugs, or do use drugs?' He said no. And he wrote about saying no in his book."

The doting father continued, "So, I have great confidence in my son." He went on, "I love him, and he's on the straight and narrow, and he has been for a couple of years now. And I am just so proud of him." However, Republicans highlighted this issue multiple times in the media following the upcoming presidential race in 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden)

But President Biden said his focus was clear, working on November's congressional contests. "I am not going to make this about my decision. I'm going to make this about this off-year election. After that's done in November, then I'm going to be in the process of deciding," said the 80-year-old.

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden and Targets Gavin Newsom in Fiery Speech at California GOP Convention

Here's How Joe Biden Hinted at Running for President Again in 2024 at an Awards Ceremony