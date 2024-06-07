Video of Hallie Biden Discarding Hunter Biden's Gun Revealed for the First Time

Hunter Biden's ongoing gun trial heard testimony from his former love interest and widow of his late brother Beau Biden, Hallie, on June 6, 2024. According to Hallie's testimony, she found the firearm in Hunter's car, and immediately threw it in the nearby grocery store trashcan as she "panicked" at the mere sight of it.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

Additionally, she also told the court that she first began smoking crack cocaine with POTUS Joe Biden's son's help and she's extremely ashamed of her past life, as per Daily Mail. Before Hallie's testimony, the court had Hunter's past romances as witnesses, his ex-wife for nearly 25 years Kathleen Buhle, and his ex-girlfriend Zoe Kestan, whom he met in 2017, to discuss the effects of his addiction on the relationships.

However, Hallie is a key witness in the federal gun trial. She began dating her brother-in-law after her husband Beau's death but the relationship succumbed to anguish, addictions (including her own), and a criminal prosecution of Hunter. She remains the most crucial person in the federal case because she has detailed, intimate information about the businessman's drug consumption.

Hallie Biden, Beau Biden's widow, who had a sexual relationship with her brother-in-law Hunter Biden, testifies she would share large ping-pong sized crack rocks with Hunter.



Hallie also says she took Hunter's gun to a local supermarket and threw it in a trash can.

For Hallie, a former school counselor, to revisit her dark past was a haunting experience, as she told the court, "It was a terrible experience that I went through," as per The New York Times. "I'm embarrassed and ashamed, and I regret that part of my life." She seemingly appeared shaken and consequently struggled to recollect the memories among the gawking reporters, according to those who witnessed her inside the court.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

The text messages between Hunter and Hallie revealed that the attorney bought and smoked cocaine within 48 hours of purchasing the firearm in Delaware. The exchange between the former lovers also had moments of despair and desperation, with Hallie urging Hunter to seek treatment to get rid of his addiction since he trawled through the streets all night to get the drugs.

What about this video is more interesting to you?



1. Hallie Biden disposing of Hunter Biden's gun in a publicly accessible trash bin?



2. Hunter Biden hanging out behind a 7/11 waiting for a crack dealer named Mookie?

Prosecutors then shared the surveillance video of Hallie discarding the gun in a supermarket's trashcan who returned after half an hour to retrieve it. The sister-in-law-turned-lover confessed, "I realize it was a stupid idea now, but I was just so panicked," echoing the text messages she sent Hunter.

President Biden made a surprise nighttime visit to Hallie Biden's Delaware home on Sunday, shortly before she is set to testify as a key witness in Hunter Biden's federal gun crimes trial. The brief private visit took place around 8 p.m., eight days before the…

Unfortunately, before she could get hold of the gun, an old retiree who was in charge of sifting through the garbage to find the recyclable items found the gun and took it home. Hallie told Hunter, "I'll take the blame. I don't want to live like this." She also told the court that the businessman took precautions in storing the gun.

The 54-year-old has been charged with three felonies stemming from his alleged purchase of a revolver in October 2018 when he was heavily under the influence of cocaine. Two of them are accusations that he lied and made false statements on a federal gun about his drug use. The third charge is related to owning the firearm unlawfully and being in its possession for 11 days until Hallie threw it away.