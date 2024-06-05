Joe Biden’s Statement on Son Hunter’s Trial Sparks Comparisons With Trump: ‘Pure Grace, No Rants'

In a rare public statement regarding Hunter Biden's criminal trial, President Joe Biden expressed his love for his son while reiterating that he would not become involved in the case politically or legally as President, per Axios. “I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today,” the somber statement began. “Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us... As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength,” Joe added. Social media users praised the sitting President while drawing comparisons against his rival, Donald Trump.

Pure grace. No rants. No attacks on the judicial system, the judge or otherwise. Just love. This nation is blessed to have this man as our 46th President. https://t.co/iez845HcbZ — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) June 3, 2024

In particular, people pointed out that Joe's statements were quite graceful, unlike Trump's statements during his trial, which often doubted the court's credibility. "No mentions of "sham" or "rigged" or "hoax" or "witch-hunt"... just facts," a user slammed, pointing out that Trump attempted to paint the trial as a politicized sham the whole time.

I'm confused.



I thought the standard was to screech against the judge, prosecutors, the feds, and Michael Cohen any time trial started?



Oh, that's just that other guy... — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) June 3, 2024

"Pure grace. No rants. No attacks on the judicial system, the judge or otherwise. Just love. This nation is blessed to have this man as our 46th President," another individual praised Joe. "He didn’t call the judge corrupt and the trial rigged? What the…?" someone else commented. Similarly, a different social media user expressed, "Huh. No attacks on the judge, the judge’s family, the courtroom staff, or the jury. Weird."

Image Source: Getty Images | Teresa Kroeger

"Biden has the power to pardon his son. But because Biden is a fundamentally decent human being he just publicly declares his love for his son and lets the process play out. Contrast that with Trump who blames everyone but himself. Trump is a self-centered POS," a user analyzed the statements, adding that the current President 'supports the rule of law even when it hurts his family.' Another user wrote, similarly contrasting, "Honorable people facing reality with honesty and love." Someone else praised Biden, saying, "That is how a PRESIDENT acts."

It’s so weird.

Joe Biden hasn’t tweeted about Hunter’s trial being a hoax once today. He hasn’t called it rigged or unfair.

He hasn’t even attacked the judge.

It’s almost as if he’s letting the case play out without interference because we’re a nation of laws or something. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 3, 2024

The President's remarks coincided with the start of Hunter's gun trial in Delaware, POLITICO reported. Later this year, a second trial about tax-related allegations is scheduled to start in California. Three criminal charges have been brought against Hunter for allegedly purchasing a firearm while addicted to crack cocaine and lying to authorities about it.

Fact: Joe Biden could pardon his son Hunter for federal gun charges whenever he wanted to, but he hasn't because he believes in our legal system. — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) June 3, 2024

There's a chance that three of Hunter's exes—including the widow of his brother Beau, whom Hunter also dated—will be questioned. After all, Hunter's gun was found by Hallie Biden, Beau's wife, according to the prosecution, who then tossed it away. Hunter is accompanied in court by several members of his family, including his sister, Ashley Biden, and First Lady Jill Biden.