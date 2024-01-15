Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, has been accused of having romantic involvement with prosecutor Nathan Wade. Willis filed charges of election tampering against Donald Trump and eighteen other defendants. Wade has reportedly received roughly $654,000 for his work on the case, and when the New York Post questioned him about the alleged romance, he neither confirmed nor refuted the claims, creating an obvious conflict of interest for many. The special prosecutor was later spotted leaving the Atlanta, Georgia, law office holding a gun after the scandal broke out.

As per Marca, the previous week, Michael Roman, one of the eighteen co-defendants in the district attorney's RICO Act probe under investigation, filed a striking motion alleging that Willis and Wade were involved in an 'improper' and 'clandestine" affair. It had been alleged that in late 2021, Willis recruited Wade, a private attorney with the Wade & Campbell Firm located in Atlanta and her purported secret lover, to handle Trump's Georgia lawsuit.

Without providing any proof, the court complaint claimed that Wade used the legal money the Fulton County District Attorney's Office had given him to take opulent trips to Florida, Napa Valley, and the Caribbean with Willis. Based on the motion and county documents, it seems that the DA 'solely authorized' his remuneration, which came to roughly $700,000 in 2021–2022. “Willis and Wade have engaged in a personal relationship both before and after Willis appointed Wade as the special prosecutor in the instant case,” the motion stated. “Willis and Wade were romantically involved before Willis awarded a contract for legal services to Wade. It is not entirely clear when the relationship began, but it began while Wade was married.”

Despite lacking prior expertise in prosecuting a complex RICO Act case such as the one against Trump and his allies, Wade was awarded the contract, which went into effect on November 1, 2021. As per The Hill, the district attorney addressed the issue, saying, “I’m a little confused. I appointed three special counselors. It’s my right to do so; I paid them all the same hourly rate. They only attack one,” to a packed gathering at the Big Bethel AME Church on Sunday.

“I hired one white woman—a good personal friend and a great lawyer—a superstar, I tell you. I hired one White man—brilliant—my friend and a great lawyer. And I hired one Black man, another superstar, a great friend, and a great lawyer.” Defending herself without denying or confirming the allegations, she continued, “The Black man I chose has been a judge for more than 10 years and has run a private practice for more than 20 years,” Willis said. “Represented businesses in civil litigation... served as a prosecutor, a criminal defense lawyer, and a special assistant attorney general."

Meanwhile, the 2024 presidential hopeful mocked Willis, saying, “You saw Fani Willis give her boyfriend a million bucks to go get Trump, right?” Trump said this during an Iowa rally. As per AJC, “She has been exposed,” he continued. “I can’t imagine they can continue on with that case….they should drop that Georgia case.”

