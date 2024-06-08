Jill Biden Watches in Dismay as Grandkid Naomi Testifies in Hunter Biden's Trial: "I Can't Take This"

Naomi Biden, Hunter Biden's daughter with his ex-wife, Kathleen Buehl, was called by his defense team to testify on Friday, in his trial over charges relating to his October 2018 handgun purchase. The interrogation mainly delved into a trip that Hunter made to New York to switch vehicles with his daughter, who used his truck for a few days, around the same time when he had the gun.

Jill Biden is sitting in a Wilmington, Del., courtroom this afternoon as her granddaughter Naomi Biden testifies in favor of her father Hunter Biden. Naomi's mom Kathleen testified against Hunter earlier this week. Naomi told the judge she was "nervous" https://t.co/L040xrTtwS — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) June 7, 2024

As per The Daily Mail, First Lady Jill Biden was in the gallery, listening to her granddaughter's testimony. The questioning dissected her interactions with her father during his time when he was in treatment for being addicted to cocaine. Prosecutor Leo Wise cross-examined some of the text messages between father-daughter in court. "So no see you?!’ Naomi wrote, adding an unhappy face emoji. "I’m sorry Dad. I can’t take this. I miss you so much. I just wanna hang out with you."

According to the prosecution, this was the exchange between Hunter and Naomi while they were both in NYC around Oct. 18, 2018:

Naomi Biden read the following texts in court from...

Naomi: "so no see you?"

Naomi: ":("

Naomi: "I'm really sorry Dad I can't take this...I just miss… — Alana Austin (@alana_austin) June 7, 2024

As per BBC, Noami tried to argue that her father was sober. "He seemed like the clearest I’d seen him since my uncle died," she testified, referring to Beau Biden who passed away from brain cancer on May 30, 2015. "He seemed really great," she added. "I told him that I was so proud of him and so proud to be able to introduce Peter to him." According to their texts, Hunter was supposed to swap cars with his daughter but never showed up. She texted him in the afternoon on October 17 and he didn't reply until almost midnight, asking, "Are you up?" At two in the morning, Hunter texted Naomi, "Where are the truck keys and can Peter bring them to 57th and 5th?"

Naomi Biden testified that in October 2018, she thought her father seemed like he was doing well and "hopeful." But prosecutor Leo Wise had her read texts between the two in mid-Oct., when he was in NYC the same time as her, & he was noncommunicative with her for days. — Alana Austin (@alana_austin) June 7, 2024

Naomi stammered on the platform, looking visibly alarmed. Wise had to urge her to repeat herself as she muttered, "I don't remember any of this." According to the 200-page texts submitted in court, she made another failed attempt the following day to trade the vehicle with her father, and he informed her that he would not be seeing her in New York. Hunter replied at 10.30 pm on October 18, "I’m sorry I’ve been so unreachable. It’s not fair to you."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch

Wise dropped a scathing barrage of questions. "Did he tell you he was meeting with someone called Frankie?" He questioned, bringing up an earlier testimony concerning a dealer of the same name, who Hunter was associated with. "No," replied Naomi. "Did he tell you he had given Frankie an access code to his Wells Fargo account?" Wise asked. "I don’t remember," asserted Naomi. Subsequently, she acknowledged that she didn't get the automobile back until October 19. Naomi was visually shaken after leaving the witness stand but stopped to hug her father while exiting.