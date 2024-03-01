'The View' Host Joy Behar Angrily Criticizes the Government, Says, "The System is Rigged!"

Joy Behar seldom minces words when it comes to saying what she thinks and doesn’t beat around the bush on The View. Her comments in the new episode of the show are perhaps a prime example of just that. Behar was joined by her fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

The new episode saw them discuss the Supreme Court’s decision to analyze whether or not former President Donald Trump could be granted Presidential Immunity. Amid an intense discussion that Goldberg prompted, Behar went on a furious rant pointing out a ‘lack of checks and balances’ in the government per Fox News.

Behar politely intervened in a conversation about Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and his decision to step down as a GOP Senate leader. Behar seemed to have been irked by the narratives discussed and decided to express her thoughts.

She said, “What we’re talking about all morning here is the lack of checks and balances that we have relied on in this country since Thomas Jefferson was around and George Washington.” Her brief introduction transitioned into a comparison of what the world of politics is like today from her point of view.

Behar noted, “We don’t have that anymore…We have people who have their own agenda, who are not interested in preserving the democracy that we have enjoyed all this time.” She further asserted again, “It’s no checks and balances anymore. This is not what it’s supposed to be like.”

Behar went on to emphasize the importance of voting and mentioned, “People have to pay attention to this.” Her fellow co-host Hostin chimed noting that one would be permitted to vote but only if “they don’t gerrymander.” The co-host meant to say that voters would still be allowed to vote despite the possibility of political manipulation at play.

After Hostin’s suggestion, Behar named Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., labeled them as “gerrymanders” and explained, “That’s why they keep their jobs, the system is rigged!” This time it was Goldberg who shared her thoughts about Behar’s comments.

The Sister Act actress claimed that although it’s highly plausible for the system to be rigged and already “may be rigged,” one could still ‘fight it.’ Goldberg summarized the act of “slip-sliding” into things as a nation and claimed that it’s ‘just not good for us as Americans.’

Lastly, Goldberg echoed Behar’s warning of the vitality of paying attention to such changes. Similarly, the conversation came full circle when Behar made a final mention of McConnell. She said, “History will not be kind to Mitch McConnell.”

Behar and the other co-hosts bringing up McConnell arose about Donald Trump’s recent statements at a Fox News Town Hall event. The former President said, “He’ll [McConnell] probably end up endorsing me.” This season of the elections has already seen numerous twists and turns with no clear winner [yet] from the left and right. How The View further covers ongoing events in the realm of politics is highly awaited.