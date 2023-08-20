Twist in Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's Divorce, Legal Dispute Arises Over Prenup Terms

Another unexpected turn has been made in the divorce dispute between renowned actor Kevin Costner and jewelry designer Christine Baumgartner. The newest legal dispute has arisen over whether Baumgartner actually "understood" the provisions of their 2004 prenuptial agreement as the fight over their assets and child support continues.

The 18-year marriage between Costner, 68, and Baumgartner, 49, who married in 2004, has come to an end as a result of Christine filing for divorce on May 1. The recent legal development is focused on Baumgartner's understanding of the terms of the prenuptial agreement, reported by PageSix.

Also Read: Christine Baumgartner Wants Kevin Costner to End His ‘Childish Behavior’ for an ‘Amicable’ Relationship

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

Costner's legal team asserts that Baumgartner and her counsel inquired about the meaning of the word "understand" in relation to whether or not she understood the prenuptial agreement's clauses. According to the document, "' Christine asserts she cannot admit or deny that she understood the Premarital Agreement because she (and apparently all of her attorneys) do not understand the word "understand."'

"Christine's counsel asked for a definition of 'understood' and Kevin's counsel provided the dictionary meaning of the word 'understood,' to wit, 'comprehended or perceive the intended meaning of words" said Costner's attorney Laura Wasser. Wasser is now asking the court for clarification on whether Baumgartner actually comprehended the terms of the prenuptial agreement or not.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's divorce takes ANOTHER ugly turn https://t.co/eYl2QENefi pic.twitter.com/W2fIOHQYpY — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 11, 2023

Also Read: Kevin Costner’s Ex Christine Baumgartner Claims She May Not Have ‘Understood’ Her Prenuptial Agreement

The key question throughout the hearing was, "You understood the legal effect of the premarital agreement before you signed the premarital agreement." In response, Christine's legal counsel objected, claiming that the request was imprecise on the intent and significance of the word "understood" and that she was unable to confirm or deny it.

In November, the legality of this agreement will be discussed, and Baumgartner is anticipated to keep challenging it. However, preliminary evidence suggests that the court might consider the remaining portions of the legitimate documents, thereby affecting the ultimate judgment.

Also Read: Moving Van Seen Outside Kevin Costner's Residence Ahead of Wife's Eviction

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Baumgartner might be subject to severe repercussions if the prenup is found to be legal by the court. She might have to give back the $1.5 million she got from Costner and pay his legal expenses for defending the prenup.

Baumgartner recently moved into a luxurious rental in Santa Barbara, California. This relocation took place in the midst of this legal dispute. The home offers her a cozy retreat during the divorce process with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and opulent features including a swimming pool, fire pit, and BBQ area.

Both parties have stated their own viewpoints during the difficult divorce process. Tensions have been raised by Costner's assertion that his ex-wife has refused to leave their joint mansion despite his offer of $1.45 million for a new home. Baumgartner, on the other hand, claimed that Costner was aiming to make her and their kids homeless.

References:

https://pagesix.com/2023/08/11/kevin-costners-estranged-wife-admits-she-may-not-have-understood-the-prenup-she-signed/

https://twitter.com/MailOnline/status/1690149170995400704?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

More from Inquisitr

Christine Baumgartner Vacations in Hawaii With Kids After Getting $129K Child Support From Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner’s Ex-wife Christine Reveals His Last Year's Extravagant Spending Amid Divorce Battle