In a surprising revelation, Paris Hilton recently admitted to fabricating her claim of voting for ex-President Donald Trump in the 2016 election. The socialite, known for her glamorous lifestyle and family connections, confessed that the pressure from an 'old family friend' led her to lie about casting her vote for the former President, reported Radar Online.

In her memoir, aptly titled Paris: The Memoir, Hilton delved into her highly publicized life, shedding light on the complexities she faced growing up as a hotel heiress. The book candidly addresses past traumas, abuse, regrets, and even her voting history. According to Hilton, a past interview and her association with Trump's modeling agency played a pivotal role in her making the false claim.

In fact, Hilton also described the truth as 'even worse' than her initial claim. She also said, "When I was put on the spot in an interview, I pretended I voted for Donald Trump because he was an old family friend and owned the first modeling agency I signed with... When I left to go to another [modeling] agency, he was furious and intimidated the shit out of me on the phone." The 'pressure' to maintain a certain image likely led her to publicly state that she had voted for him, even though, as she now admits, she 'didn’t vote at all,' reported The Hill.

Acknowledging her mistakes, Hilton reflected on her regrettable statement, putting it in the same category as past blunders such as wearing Von Dutch trucker hats, attending a 'Playboy Mansion Halloween party dressed as Sexy Pocahontas,' and delivering a 'totally inappropriate version of Snoop Dogg’s ‘Gin and Juice'' during her younger years.

Considering Paris Hilton is trying to stop absue in "troubled teens" schools and Donald Trump became a fascist wannabe dictator, I'm pretty sure we spent most of the 2000's hating the wrong reality TV star. — Enby David Lynch 🇵🇸🏴👺📼 (@suspiraserhead) September 16, 2020

In her memoir, Hilton also took responsibility for her choices, expressing a sense of maturity and personal growth. She openly states, "Am I standing by these choices? Would I make the same choices again, knowing what I know now? Of course not!"

So honored to announce that the bipartisan #StopInstitutionalChildAbuseAct (S.1351) officially has 10 amazing Republican Co-Sponsors! This shows that Congress isn't playing politics with children’s lives & I am excited to work with @SenSchumer to officially pass it in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/P9w92jKeyH — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) November 27, 2023

This revelation might come as a disappointment to those who considered Hilton a celebrity supporter of the former President. The socialite had previously claimed to have voted for Trump in the 2016 election during an interview with an Australian TV station. However, in 2017, she disclosed that she didn't actually vote for him but felt he could be a good leader.

“I’ve known Paris Hilton from the time she’s 12, her parents are friends of mine, and the first time I saw her she walked into the room and I said, ‘Who the hell is that?" - Trump on first seeing 12 year old Paris Hilton — Jason Harshman (@RHCP1978) November 27, 2023

The 42-year-old businesswoman and media personality uses her memoir as a platform to address not only her voting misrepresentation but also other aspects of her life. From personal struggles to regrets, Hilton opens up about her experiences, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging mistakes and seeking grace. As readers delve into Paris: The Memoir, they gain insight into the challenges Hilton faced, both in the public eye and behind closed doors. The book serves as a testament to her growth, offering an unfiltered account of the heiress's journey.

