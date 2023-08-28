‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Says Kody Brown Is ‘Manipulating’ as He Accuses Her of ‘Cheating’ in New Trailer

Janelle Brown remains steadfast in her stance regarding the ongoing conflict with her estranged husband, Kody Brown, showing no signs of backing down. TLC shared a sneak peek on its Instagram account, hinting at a heated verbal exchange. The caption announced the upcoming premiere of the show's 18th season on August 20. This new season continues to follow the lives of Kody Brown, his wives, and their polygamist family, as reported by the Mirror.

In the latest footage, Kody strongly criticizes his second spouse, asserting, "You have cheated me out of my family." Over the past years, Kody's relationship with most of his grown children has become strained, attributed to his divisive COVID protocols and perceived preference for his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

Amid their disagreement, Janelle informs the polygamist, "You are now pushing me out the door," prompting his retort, "That's an exaggeration and a lie."

With a piercing gaze, Janelle confronts the father of her six children, remarking, "I think you're manipulating," as he exits the residence, she calls after him, urging, "You stay and talk," before adding a "F**k you!" as he closes the door. Subsequently, Janelle shifts her attention to the TLC camera crew and directs, "Shut it off," reports Entertainment Tonight.

However, this argument wasn't the sole indication that their relationship had come to an end. Earlier in the preview, viewers witnessed Janelle raising concerns about the status of her and Kody's relationship. She queries, "Do you really want to still have a plural family? Sometimes I can't tell." Furthermore, during a conversation, Janelle confides in fellow Sister Wives cast member Christine Brown—who revealed her separation from Kody in 2021 and is now engaged to David Woolley—that she's prepared for a shift. Expressing her feelings, she states, "I'm growing, and I need something different. Like, I don't want to be married anymore."

In January, Janelle and Kody made public their separation after an almost three-decade-long spiritual marriage, as confirmed during the season 17 'One-On-One Special.' During that period, Janelle maintained her spiritual marriage due to her religious convictions. Nevertheless, in the comprehensive season 18 trailer, she discloses to Kody's former spouse, Christine Brown—who separated from him in 2021—that she no longer desires to remain married. Tensions have been escalating between the ex-partners in recent years. They had a reunion in May at their youngest daughter, Savanah Brown's, high school graduation, and subsequently at the wedding of Kody and Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, the following month.

Kody's connections with Janelle and Christine weren't the sole ones to dissolve, as the fresh trailer also unveils his rift with Meri Brown. In 1990, Kody entered into a legal marriage with Meri before subsequently marrying Janelle in 1993 and Christine in 1994. The 18th season of Sister Wives is set to premiere on Sunday, August 20, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and will also be accessible for streaming on Max, as per E!News.

