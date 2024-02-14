Biden Mocks MAGA Swift Conspiracy Theorists Who Said He Rigged Super Bowl: ‘Just Like We Drew It Up’

President Joe Biden made fun of MAGA Republicans after the Kansas City Chiefs, who happen to be Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce's team, won the Super Bowl handily. Taking a brutal jab at the MAGA theory that Democrats have somehow 'rigged the Super Bowl,' Biden mocked the conspiracy theories involving the NFL and Swift. On X, formerly Twitter, Biden posted a funny meme moments after the last touchdown for the Chiefs. “Just like we drew it up,” the president tweeted, next to the Dark Brandon meme, with lasers coming out of Biden's eyes, per Mediaite.

Just like we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/9NBvc5nVZE — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024

In addition to the brutal tweet, the President celebrated the Super Bowl Sunday with a few lighthearted tweets on the POTUS account, reminiscing of his fond memories of spending time with his kids before the game and wishing the Kansas City Chiefs well in the post-game celebration, per The Hill.

During Super Bowl Sunday, Biden's campaign also made known that they had joined the TikTok video-streaming site. In the first video posted on the Biden-Harris HQ Twitter, Biden rattled off responses to questions on the Super Bowl, but when the narrator asked, "Chiefs or Niners?" he declined to take a side. "Two great quarterbacks. Hard to decide. But if I didn’t say I was for the Eagles and I’d be sleeping alone, my wife’s a Philly girl," Biden responded. Even when asked to choose between brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, Biden displayed his pop culture acumen. "Mama Kelce. I understand she makes great chocolate chip cookies," the President responded.

Hey by the way, we just joined TikTok



Follow us: https://t.co/KbtdOh2O4a pic.twitter.com/vDeXUzhb9W — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 12, 2024

The video's funniest moment, though, was when Biden started to bring up the unverified conspiracy theories. When asked whether there was a strategy for "deviously plotting to rig the season so the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl or the Chiefs just being a good football team," Biden joked, "I'd get in trouble if I told you." At the end of the TikTok, the President was asked by the narrator to choose between Trump and Biden. With a swift joke, he said, "Are you kidding? Biden!"

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win their third Super Bowl in five years. Since Swift and the Chiefs tight end started dating last year, the game has attracted more attention and viewers. At the same time, the conservative media has been inundated with unverified conspiracy theories about Swift, the NFL, and the Democratic Party. These rumors also gained traction with The New York Times' revelation that Biden was trying to get Swift, who supported him back in 2020, to endorse him yet again.

With their third Super Bowl win in just five seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t just champions today – they’re a dynasty.



Congratulations, Chiefs Kingdom.



Ready to welcome this team back to the White House. pic.twitter.com/8GZDRiopRX — President Biden (@POTUS) February 12, 2024

A few conspiracy theories claimed that the NFL had manipulated the playoffs in favor of the Chiefs so that Swift could support Biden following the big game and aid in his reelection. After the game, Swift was spotted on the field with Kelce enjoying the Super Bowl triumph, but she hasn't yet openly endorsed a candidate for president.