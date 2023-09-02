When Taylor Swift Publicly Voiced Her Political Opinions and Endorsed Two US Democrats

Taylor Swift has been the reigning queen of the music industry for a long time now. But back in 2018, the Love Story singer also opened up about her political opinions by publicly endorsing Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper, two Democrats running for Senate and the House of Representatives, respectively. Although she has always preferred to steer clear of such intense discussions, she finally broke her silence and spoke "political" for the first time. She also stands for LGBTQ rights and gender equity, and she also expressed wanting to see aan end to the "terrifying, sickening and prevalent" racism in the US, reported The Guardian.

Swift admitted, "In the past, I have been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now." She has also been actively urging her followers to stay aware and vote for the right candidate on social media platforms.

In a post, she pleaded with her young fans to register and vote. She wrote, "I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country." She also shared the causes close to her heart: "I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG." She added, "I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening, and prevalent." Swift then presented her stance on why she chose the candidates she did by saying, "I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender, or who they love."

Swift also revealed, "As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me," per BBC. The Bad Blood singer also cited her reason for it. "She (Blackburn) voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorisation of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape." It's why the global icon backed two democrats in the key state of Tennessee: Bredesen and Cooper.

She urged her fans and followers to be educated and aware before they cast their precious votes. "Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values."

"For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway," Swift continued. Her kind words led Bredesen to comment, "I'm honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done," as per Vogue.

