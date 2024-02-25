Here Are Late Night's 10 Elite Hosts Ranked By Their Bank Balance

Here Are 10 Late-Night Hosts Ranked on Basis of Their Financial Status

While we eagerly tune in to see their hilarious monologues and celebrity interviews, these comedians and TV personalities are raking in some serious cash behind the scenes. From old-school legends to fresh new faces, late-night show hosts are banking major bucks. But who's the richest host in late night? From Jimmy Fallon to Conan O'Brien, we're counting down the 10 wealthiest late-night hosts ranked from richest to poorest. Pull up a chair and get ready, because these hosts' net worths are no laughing matter!

1. Jay Leno

Currently holding the title of richest late-night host in television history, Jay Leno has a net worth of an astounding $450 million. Over the more than 60 years that he has appeared on and off television, he built up a respectable net worth thanks to his enduring career in entertainment and sensible saving practices. 2010 marked the end of Leno's first year hosting The Tonight Show, and that year also marked the height of his pay. Leno's love of classic cars is widely known, and they play a significant role in his investing portfolio. It is reported that he possesses a collection of at least 300 vehicles, including over 200 cars and over 100 motorcycles, as per The Street.

2. David Letterman

Sources seem divided on Letterman's precise net worth at the beginning of 2023. But it seems like most people now agree that he is worth $400 million. With his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Letterman is increasing his wealth. In addition, he has made millions of dollars in real estate transactions and owns a racing team that is expected to compete in the Indianapolis 500 this season. Letterman's net worth will only rise as a result of his endeavors, as per The Things.

3. Conan O'Brien

With a $200 million net worth, Conan O'Brien is among the richest comedians and late-night performers in the industry. As the presenter of Late Night with Conan O'Brien (1993–2009) and during a brief stint on The Tonight Show (2009–2010), he became well-known for his keen wit and comedic ability. Conan has experienced great success as a podcast host in recent years. Conan sold SiriusXM his podcast network in May 2022 for a sum of $150 million. In addition to his popularity on television, O'Brien has shown his flexibility as an entertainer by stepping into writing and producing, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

4. Bill Maher

Bill Maher is extremely wealthy—his net worth is $140 million. Millions of people have seen Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO. The YouTube channel for the show has more than two million subscribers. Maher donates a sizable amount of his fortune to animal groups, such as PETA and nearby animal shelters. Even though Maher criticizes the excesses of wealth, he owns pricey properties like a million-dollar retreat on Catalina Island, a Beverly Hills mansion, and a condo in Los Angeles. Maher also spends a lot of money on designer suits, as per The Things.

5. Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah has a $100 million fortune. Trevor's comedic tours have brought in about $14 million, according to his 2019 feature, which pushes his earnings over the mark. Trevor's earnings in 2018 were very impressive, surpassing $5 million. Like many celebrities before him, Trevor experiments with house flipping. In 2019, he paid $20 million for a mansion in Bel-Air, which he eventually sold for $21.5 million. He then paid $27.5 million in January 2021 for the purchase of another Bel-Air property, which he later listed for $30 million in October of the same year, as per Yahoo!

6. Stephen Colbert

The well-known American comedian, writer, and producer Stephen Colbert currently owns a sizeable fortune of $75 million as his worth, as per Yahoo. He established his status as a comic genius. He was critically praised for appearances on Comedy Central's The Daily Show and The Colbert Report, in addition to his modest beginnings in Washington, D.C., he has received numerous awards for his contributions to the industry. Colbert is one of the most well-known and influential people in the entertainment business, and his program is consistently ranked among the top late-night talk shows.

7. Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon has a $70 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Fallon began his professional career in comedy clubs before rising to fame as a Saturday Night Live team member. Jimmy's first real estate purchase was a 2002 $850,000 one-bedroom condo in New York City. He tried his hand at acting after six years on the hit program, then in 2009, he returned to television with Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. He succeeded Jay Leno as the host of The Tonight Show in 2014.

8. Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel, a man with a $50 million net worth, is not far behind Fallon. Kimmel transitioned from radio to television as his first medium. Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a late-night talk show, debuted in 2003. Not only has his show received positive reviews from reviewers, but it has also been nominated for multiple awards, including Primetime Emmys. Beyond his late-night show, Kimmel has made a name for himself as the go-to host of award shows. His several properties in the Los Angeles region have added to his fortune. He paid $2.175 million for a house in Hermosa Beach, California, in 2004, according to Celebrity Net Worth. A decade later, he paid $2.25 million for a second residence in Hermosa.

9. John Oliver

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Oliver's net worth to be $40 million. This British expat started in comedy shows in the early 1990s before coming to the United States in 2006 to work as Senior British Correspondent for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He has been the anchor of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver since 2014. His yearly salary is reportedly $8 million. Oliver's weekly show, which covers a wide range of political and social issues, has a devoted fan base and garners critical acclaim.

10. Seth Meyers

Even though Seth Meyers is at the bottom of our list, his pay is still quite adequate. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Meyers has a $26 million net worth and a $5 million salary. Meyers began his career on Saturday Night Live as a writer and eventually worked his way up to the head writer. After leaving Saturday Night Live, Meyers took over as host of Late Night, where he has been captivating viewers ever since with his sharp interviews and clever humor.