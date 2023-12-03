Top 7 Gen Z Celebrity Trendsetters Who Started From Scratch and Succeeded

Here Are 11 Gen Z Celebs Who Are Self-Made

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer; Photo by Kevin Winter; Photo by Jeff Kravitz

In the cutthroat world of entertainment, some Gen Z stars rise from nothing to become influential forces. Take Bella Thorne, who, facing homelessness, reluctantly embraced a Disney role, ultimately dominating the industry through hard work and talent. A youthquake is reshaping the scene as these 7 stars, all under 27, wield unprecedented influence. Their impact extends beyond screens to shape what we watch, read, see, and wear. In a landscape where fame and wealth often pave the way, these rising stars prove that genuine talent can propel anyone from obscurity to cultural prominence.

1. Lil Nas X

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rick Kern

Lil Nas X's journey from the Bankhead Courts housing project in Georgia to becoming a groundbreaking gay rapper superstar has been nothing short of meteoric. Rising to fame with the viral hit Old Town Road in 2018, Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, faced challenges growing up in a society with microaggressions against homosexuality, as per Teen Vogue. Raised by a single mother and later moving in with his gospel-singer father, his self-made path to stardom included overcoming struggles with his sexuality.

2. Addison Rae

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Addison Rae's journey from a childhood marked by financial struggles and bullying to becoming a social media sensation and Hollywood actor is a testament to her resilience and determination. Raised in a camper due to financial constraints, Rae faced ridicule for wearing off-brand shoes, a hardship that fueled her ambition, as per Buzz Feed. Initially thinking a career in acting was unattainable, she pursued journalism in college but stumbled upon TikTok. Overcoming setbacks, including losing an entire album, she transformed her setbacks into a triumphant pop experience. Influenced by pop stars like Britney Spears and mentored by Charli XCX.

3. Bella Thorne

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro

Faced with financial desperation, she reluctantly embraced a role on Disney Channel's Shake It Up, not for the love of acting but to lift her family from the brink of homelessness. Unwanted stereotypes followed her post-Disney, hindering her career progression. Undeterred, Thorne fought against typecasting, rebuilding her career from scratch. Breaking free from Disney's shadow, she secured roles in films like Assassination Nation and The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, as per Refinery. Beyond acting, Thorne leveraged social media, turning it into a livelihood and purchasing a house solely through online work.

4. Emma Chamberlain

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Growing up in a financial struggle in San Francisco, Emma Chamberlain's journey from a tight budget to becoming a YouTube sensation was challenging. Despite her initial DIY attempts, she found her breakthrough by embracing her true self in videos that resonated with her audience. At just 17, she stands tall in the YouTube world with engagement stats surpassing industry giants like Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez. Chamberlain's success, seemingly overnight, led to a move to LA and her own apartment, but it wasn't without challenges. Despite being labeled a "controversial YouTuber," Emma maintains a scandal-free life, focusing on creating genuine and entertaining content, as per Forbes.

5. Bretman Rock

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

Immigrating to Hawaii from the Philippines at the age of seven, he faced adversity as his mother worked tirelessly to support the family. In the face of financial hardships, Rock's determination and dreams became his driving force. Using social media as his creative outlet, Rock's videos went viral, catapulting him to fame while still in high school, as perTeen Vogue. His meteoric rise continued, marked by brand collaborations, awards, and millions of followers across platforms. The transition from influencer to reality show star, with MTV documenting his life, further solidified his status.

6. Jacob Elordi

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

In the rollercoaster journey from a rom-com heartthrob in The Kissing Booth to the brooding antihero Nate Jacobs in Euphoria, Jacob Elordi's rise to fame wasn't without its challenges. Living in his car post-Kissing Booth, he found solace in a producer's act of kindness during the Euphoria pilot. Now, at 25, Elordi grapples with the dichotomy of Hollywood stardom and personal identity. In the California desert, away from L.A.'s chaos, he reflects on his self-made journey, citing influences from acting legends like Brando and Bale, as per GQ.

7. Camila Cabello

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Camila Cabello's rise from a Cuban immigrant to a global pop sensation epitomizes the self-made journey of a star. At seven, she and her family arrived in the US with little more than determination. Her mom's pivot from an architect to mastering Autocad in a week. From odd jobs to forming a construction company named after her daughters, the Cabello overcome their financial challenges. Cabello's audacious leap to audition for The X Factor in ninth grade was a bold stroke, echoing the family mantra of working hard and achieving the impossible.

